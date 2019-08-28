Golden Gate Private Equity Has Trimmed Its Holding in Armstrong World Industries (AWI) as Stock Value Rose; Capstone Financial Advisors Has Trimmed Stake in Mcdonalds (Put) (MCD) by $760,000 as Share Value Rose

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc decreased its stake in Armstrong World Industries Inc. (AWI) by 29.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc sold 26,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.29% . The institutional investor held 62,000 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.92M, down from 88,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc who had been investing in Armstrong World Industries Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $93.84. About 1,591 shares traded. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) has risen 45.62% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AWI News: 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World 1Q Loss/Shr 25c; 04/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD INDUSTRIES INC AWI.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 15/05/2018 – Valueact Adds SLM, Exits Microsoft, Cuts Armstrong World: 13F; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD RAISING EPS GUIDANCE; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD RAISING FY EPS GUIDANCE TO $3.60 TO $3.82; 15/05/2018 – VALUEACT REDUCED AWI, CBRE IN 1Q: 13F; 14/03/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD INDUSTRIES HOLDER VA PARTNERS CUT STAKE; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD REAFFIRMING FY GUIDANCE OF 5%-7% REV GROWTH; 23/04/2018 – DJ Armstrong World Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AWI)

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (Put) (MCD) by 44.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc sold 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 5,000 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $950,000, down from 9,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $161.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $216.78. About 104,238 shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Sees 2018 Selling, General, Administrative Expenses Down About 1% Constant-Currency; 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s income tax dept conducts searches on McDonald’s franchise – PTI in Economic Times; 20/04/2018 – Walmart Nominates McDonald’s CEO Stephen J. Easterbrook to Board; 22/05/2018 – McDonald’s is facing pressure to ban plastic drinking straws; 19/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S CORP MCD.N AND U.S. LABOR BOARD PROPOSE SETTLEMENT IN CASE ALLEGING THE COMPANY IS LIABLE FOR LABOR LAW VIOLATIONS BY FRANCHISEES; 26/04/2018 – Russia’s X5 reports profit drop as costs jump; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series All Sector Adds McDonald’s, Exits Nike; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S: U.S. COMPS DRIVEN BY PRICE INCREASES, TRADING UP; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S: `ENCOURAGED’ BY RESPONSE TO NEW U.S. DOLLAR MENU; 11/04/2018 – Richland Source: Celebrate ‘Lovin’ It LOCAL’ month with Richland Source, McDonald’s, and Sun Graphics

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strategic Wealth Advsr Grp Ltd accumulated 13,349 shares. The Indiana-based Monarch Cap Mngmt has invested 3.46% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Asset Management Of Georgia Ga Adv holds 1.18% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 8,920 shares. Blume holds 0.02% or 200 shares in its portfolio. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Gru Limited Com holds 188,041 shares. Exchange Capital Mgmt stated it has 1.25% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Cap City Fl accumulated 16,526 shares. First Long Island Limited Liability Co has 53,744 shares. King Wealth stated it has 2.59% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Allstate Corporation stated it has 71,727 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Tirschwell And Loewy owns 7,700 shares. Girard Ptnrs Ltd, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 24,022 shares. Inverness Counsel Limited Ny invested in 62,685 shares. Pggm reported 0.1% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Moreover, Howard Capital Management has 0.48% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 17,759 shares.

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.12B and $585.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 163,109 shares to 967,565 shares, valued at $140.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Proshares Tr (TOLZ) by 309,317 shares in the quarter, for a total of 817,213 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Star Fd (VXUS).

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.22 EPS, up 5.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.1 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.65B for 24.41 P/E if the $2.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual EPS reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.29% EPS growth.

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc, which manages about $11.87 billion and $309.70 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nice Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 4,600 shares to 55,500 shares, valued at $6.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stericycle Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 12,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC).

