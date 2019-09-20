Golden Gate Private Equity Has Trimmed Genesee & Wyoming (GWR) Holding by $1.06 Million; Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Holder Cyrus Capital Partners LP Has Upped Its Position

Cyrus Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 7556.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cyrus Capital Partners Lp bought 1.89 million shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The hedge fund held 1.91M shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $108.62 million, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cyrus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $58.98. About 2.20M shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 05/04/2018 – DELTA COMMENTS ON CYBER INCIDENT; 05/04/2018 – Sears Holding, Delta Air hit by customer data breach at tech firm; 24/05/2018 – Delta Unveils Zac Posen Uniforms With a Taste of `Passport Plum’; 03/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Sees 1Q Adjusted TRASM Up About 5%; 30/05/2018 – DAL SEES AIRLINE SUPPLY DECISIONS IN FALL IF FUEL STAYS HIGH; 30/05/2018 – DAL: `NO QUESTION’ THAT GLOBAL AIRLINE HOLDING COS WILL DEVELOP; 05/04/2018 – Personal details related to passport, government identification, security and SkyMiles information were not impacted, Delta said; 29/05/2018 – Delta Air Lines at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – DELTA CEO: HIGHER FUEL IN SHORT TERM `WILL CAUSE SOME PAIN’; 30/05/2018 – DELTA SAYS WILL FOCUS ON MIAMI-HAVANA, ATLANTA-HAVANA ROUTES

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc decreased its stake in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (GWR) by 11.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc sold 10,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.76% . The institutional investor held 84,100 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.41 million, down from 94,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc who had been investing in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $110.46. About 271,110 shares traded. Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) has risen 32.77% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.77% the S&P500. Some Historical GWR News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Genesee & Wyoming Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GWR); 01/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming 1Q EPS $1.19; 20/04/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 03/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING INC SAYS APPOINTMENTS EXPAND G&W BOARD TO 12 DIRECTORS, 11 OF WHOM ARE INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 17/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING REPORTS TRAFFIC FOR MARCH 2018; 01/05/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING 1Q OPER REV. $574.7M, EST. $572.6M; 01/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Plans to Incur $55M in Costs Related to Improving U.K. Rail, Terminal and Road Operations; 01/05/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING 1Q ADJ EPS 70C; 03/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING- RICHARD ALLERT AND HANS MICHAEL NORKUS HAVE INFORMED BOARD THEY WILL NOT STAND FOR RE-ELECTION AT END OF THEIR TERMS IN MAY 2018; 01/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming 1Q Net $75.1M

Cyrus Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $4.12B and $839.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ally Finl Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 2.70M shares to 2.89 million shares, valued at $89.65 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold DAL shares while 296 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 522.18 million shares or 2.16% less from 533.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 30,657 are held by Strategic Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation. Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability Co holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 110 shares. Buckingham Capital Mgmt Inc invested 0.82% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Patten Group holds 8,361 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Brant Point Inv Management Limited Co has 0.38% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 69,301 shares. Kbc Grp Incorporated Nv invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Moreover, Nordea Inv Mgmt has 0.13% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 1.01 million shares. Raymond James Na has invested 0.05% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Alleghany Corp De holds 3.56% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 1.21M shares. Fisher Asset Management Ltd Company accumulated 0% or 3,737 shares. Madison Inv Hldgs holds 0.09% or 92,000 shares. Loews Corporation has 0% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). National Pension Service owns 22,011 shares. Fifth Third Bancshares holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 282,064 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Bk Corp reported 0.03% stake.

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc, which manages about $11.87B and $301.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 79,100 shares to 419,100 shares, valued at $6.69 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) by 7,923 shares in the quarter, for a total of 156,073 shares, and has risen its stake in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT).

