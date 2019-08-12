Golden Gate Private Equity Has Raised Stake in Morningstar (MORN) as Stock Rose; Qci Asset Management Decreased Holding in Servicenow (NOW) as Market Valuation Rose

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc increased its stake in Morningstar Inc. (MORN) by 4.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc bought 2,734 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.93% . The institutional investor held 67,734 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.53 million, up from 65,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc who had been investing in Morningstar Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $154.86. About 51,937 shares traded. Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) has risen 14.26% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MORN News: 10/05/2018 – AINSWORTH GAME TECHNOLOGY LTD AGI.AX : MORNINGSTAR CUTS FAIR VALUE ESTIMATE TO A 1.70 FROM A$2.30; 25/04/2018 – Morningstar 1Q EPS 98c; 10/05/2018 – IOOF HOLDINGS LTD IFL.AX : MORNINGSTAR CUTS FAIR VALUE ESTIMATE TO A$10.3 FROM A$11.0; RATING HOLD; 17/04/2018 – First Associates Launches Call Center Support Services; 22/05/2018 – TECHNOLOGYONE LTD TNE.AX : MORNINGSTAR CUTS FAIR VALUE ESTIMATE TO A$5.70 FROM A$5.95; RATING ACCUMULATE; 01/05/2018 – Morningstar Launches Portfolio Carbon Risk Score to Help Investors Evaluate Funds’ Carbon-Risk Exposure; 23/04/2018 – ALUMINA LTD AWC.AX : MORNINGSTAR RAISES FAIR VALUE ESTIMATE TO A$1.60 FROM A$1.15; RATING REDUCE; 26/04/2018 – Morningstar’s Annual Fund Fee Study Finds Investors Saved More Than $400 Billion in 2017; 30/04/2018 – “It’s going to be a rough, rocky ride for the next six months, twelve months, probably even longer for investors in AMP,” said Morningstar Analyst David Ellis; 19/03/2018 – DALIAN MORNINGSTAR NETWORK TECHNOLOGY 002447.SZ SAYS SHARE TRADE TO RESUME ON MARCH 20

Qci Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 10.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qci Asset Management Inc sold 7,559 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 66,323 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.35 million, down from 73,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qci Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $3.29 during the last trading session, reaching $263.82. About 899,494 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 09/05/2018 – ServiceNow Names the Winners of CreatorCon Challenge Venture Funding; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW 1Q REV. $589.2M, EST. $571.1M; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow 1Q EPS 6c; 25/04/2018 – TECHNOLOGY EXECUTIVE DENNIS WOODSIDE JOINS SERVICENOW BOARD OF DIRECTORS; COMPANY FOUNDER FRED LUDDY TO BECOME NEW BOARD CHAIR; 07/05/2018 – TimelinePI Intelligent Process Mining Receives Application Certification from ServiceNow; 09/05/2018 – New ServiceNow Virtual Agent Takes Chat From Conversation to Resolution; 08/05/2018 – Employee Experience: New Way to Win the War for Talent; 25/04/2018 – TECHNOLOGY EXECUTIVE DENNIS WOODSIDE JOINS SERVICENOW BOARD; 02/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $180 FROM $160; RATING TOP PICK; 25/04/2018 – Infor CloudSuite Field Service Now Available

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dock Street Asset Mgmt holds 0.32% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 3,800 shares. Pictet Asset Management Ltd has 48,661 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Caxton Associates Ltd Partnership reported 0.74% stake. Whittier Tru Of Nevada reported 5,398 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn accumulated 0.1% or 1.33 million shares. Jag Mngmt Limited Liability reported 73,885 shares stake. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corporation has 0.01% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 1,308 shares. Commonwealth Bancorporation Of Australia holds 641 shares. Nordea Investment reported 245,274 shares. Kansas-based Kornitzer Cap Mgmt Inc Ks has invested 0.53% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Mirae Asset Invests reported 0.25% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Metropolitan Life Insurance Co New York invested in 666 shares. Dorsal Limited Liability Corporation reported 4.84% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Jennison Associate Limited Company owns 3.04M shares. Duquesne Family Office stated it has 135,515 shares or 0.97% of all its holdings.

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.23 earnings per share, up 109.09% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.11 per share. NOW’s profit will be $43.12M for 286.76 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual earnings per share reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2,400.00% EPS growth.

Qci Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.52B and $1.02B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Computer Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 10,626 shares to 183,264 shares, valued at $34.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 7,122 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,854 shares, and has risen its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).