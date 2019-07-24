Golden Gate Private Equity Has Raised Its Holding in Verint Systems (VRNT) by $1.19 Million; Oaktree Cap Group (OAK) Stock Price Rose While Moon Capital Management Increased Its Stake

Moon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Oaktree Cap Group Llc (OAK) by 0.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Llc bought 40 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.87% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,894 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29 billion, up from 25,854 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Oaktree Cap Group Llc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $50.41. About 354,260 shares traded. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) has risen 23.51% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.08% the S&P500. Some Historical OAK News: 10/04/2018 – OAKTREE CEO JAY WINTROB SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 26/04/2018 – Oaktree Capital Group 1Q Adj EPS 93c; 10/05/2018 – CORRECTION: FITCH SEES TO RATE OAKTREE’S PFD ISSUANCE ‘; 04/05/2018 – REG-Oaktree Oaktree Releases an Open Letter to Ranger Shareholders following Proposal from RDL Board to Appoint Ares as Investment Manager; 26/04/2018 – Oaktree Capital 1Q Distributable Earnings Were $194.0 Million, or $1.18/Unit; 03/05/2018 – Oaktree’s Wintrob Says Watch and Wait as Peers Convert to C-Corp; 26/04/2018 – Oaktree Capital Group 1Q EPS 78c; 29/05/2018 – TRUAMERICA AND OAKTREE BUY APARTMENT PROPERTIES IN SOUTHWEST; 16/04/2018 – Oaktree Capital Group: Management Fees, Incentive Income Will Reflect Portion of Net Earnings From Management Fees and Performance Fees; 27/04/2018 – RANGER DIRECT LENDING FUND PLC RDL.L – RESPONSE TO SECOND OAKTREE LETTER

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc increased its stake in Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT) by 12.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc bought 20,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 177,250 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.61M, up from 157,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc who had been investing in Verint Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.79B market cap company. The stock increased 2.87% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $57.67. About 270,551 shares traded. Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) has risen 44.90% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.47% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNT News: 28/03/2018 – VERINT 4Q ADJ REV $322.7M, EST. $314.3M; 15/03/2018 – Verint Launches New Intelligent Customer Self-Service Capabilities; 28/03/2018 – VERINT SYSTEMS INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.05; 28/03/2018 – Verint Expects EPS of $3.09 at the Midpoint for the Year; 15/05/2018 – Verint Announces Recipients of 2018 Americas “Partner of the Year” and “Rising Star” Awards; 17/04/2018 – Verint Extends Leadership in Customer Engagement with Six “CRM Service Awards” from CRM Magazine; 10/05/2018 – Countdown to Next Week’s Verint Engage Conference in Dallas; 28/05/2018 – Verint in talks to merge with Israel’s NSO Group at $1 bln value; 29/05/2018 – Verint Presents “Customer Engagement Excellence Awards” to Holland America Line and Navy Federal Credit Union; 28/03/2018 – Verint Expect Total Annual Rev of $1.230 B With a Range of +/- 2%

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 19 investors sold VRNT shares while 75 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 96.79 million shares or 65.19% more from 58.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Axa reported 284,277 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Fmr Ltd Liability Corp holds 531 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Oak Associates Oh has 0.07% invested in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Omers Administration invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Hartford Fin Mngmt Incorporated reported 0% in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Ameriprise Finance has 1.48M shares. Bancorporation Of Ny Mellon Corporation reported 1.07 million shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Moreover, Calamos Limited Co has 0% invested in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Oberweis Asset Management has invested 0.25% in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Blair William & Il owns 0% invested in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) for 1,211 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt And Equity Research owns 23,800 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Lapides Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 208,900 shares or 4.72% of all its holdings. Ami Asset Management has 0.74% invested in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Pnc Finance Svcs Group Inc invested in 2,501 shares. Proshare Lc holds 9,993 shares.

Moon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $166.36 million and $87.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (NYSE:BAM) by 510 shares to 112,876 shares, valued at $5.27B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sk Telecom Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 4,680 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 131,692 shares, and cut its stake in Agco Corp (NYSE:AGCO).