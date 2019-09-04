Golden Gate Private Equity Has Raised Hexcel (HXL) Stake; Stewardship Financial (SSFN) Has 1 Sentiment

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc increased Hexcel Corporation (HXL) stake by 4.3% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc acquired 6,110 shares as Hexcel Corporation (HXL)’s stock rose 15.76%. The Golden Gate Private Equity Inc holds 148,150 shares with $10.25M value, up from 142,040 last quarter. Hexcel Corporation now has $7.02B valuation. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $84.8. About 239,344 shares traded. Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) has risen 19.53% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.53% the S&P500. Some Historical HXL News: 30/04/2018 – Hexcel Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 07/05/2018 – REG-HEXCEL BOARD OF DIRECTORS AUTHORIZES $500 MILLION OF ADDITIONAL SHARE REPURCHASES; 07/05/2018 – Hexcel Had $212 Million Remaining Under Authorized Share Repurchase Program as of March 31; 30/03/2018 – HEXCEL CORP. FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 28/03/2018 – HEXCEL CORP HXL.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING AND $74 TARGET PRICE; 23/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP HXL.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $2.1 BLN TO $2.2 BLN; 23/04/2018 – Hexcel Sees Record Sales in Latest Quarter; 19/04/2018 – Hexcel 2Q Net $61.6M; 19/04/2018 – Hexcel 2Q EPS 67c; 19/04/2018 – Hexcel Sees FY Sales $2B

Stewardship Financial Corp (SSFN) investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.29, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 8 hedge funds increased or started new holdings, while 8 sold and decreased stakes in Stewardship Financial Corp. The hedge funds in our database now own: 1.86 million shares, up from 1.83 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Stewardship Financial Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 5 Increased: 6 New Position: 2.

Jacobs Asset Management Llc holds 0.83% of its portfolio in Stewardship Financial Corporation for 452,425 shares. Eidelman Virant Capital owns 94,707 shares or 0.62% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. has 0.34% invested in the company for 573,540 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust has invested 0.11% in the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc., a Minnesota-based fund reported 132,000 shares.

Stewardship Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for Atlantic Stewardship Bank that provides various commercial and retail banking services and products for small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company has market cap of $136.03 million. The firm offers various deposits, such as personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and term certificate accounts. It has a 19.32 P/E ratio. It also offers various loans consisting of commercial, consumer, residential real estate, home equity, personal, installment, construction, automobile, home improvement, and unsecured loans.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold HXL shares while 107 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 72.54 million shares or 2.02% less from 74.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability has 0.05% invested in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) for 24,108 shares. Vanguard Grp has 7.51M shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Moreover, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management has 0% invested in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL). Northern Trust accumulated 464,495 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Whittier reported 0% of its portfolio in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL). Fmr accumulated 21,957 shares. Moreover, Brinker Cap has 0.1% invested in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL). Castleark Management Limited Liability Co owns 0.02% invested in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) for 6,210 shares. Blair William Il reported 0.01% stake. Dubuque National Bank And Tru reported 468 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Quantbot Techs LP reported 0.1% stake. United Kingdom-based Martin Currie Limited has invested 0.31% in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL). Axa reported 338,990 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Nelson Roberts Investment Advsrs Ltd Co owns 88,520 shares. Td Asset Mgmt has 727,347 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio.

Among 7 analysts covering Hexcel (NYSE:HXL), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Hexcel has $9400 highest and $7600 lowest target. $84.43’s average target is -0.44% below currents $84.8 stock price. Hexcel had 12 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, July 24 by BMO Capital Markets. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of HXL in report on Friday, March 8 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy” on Wednesday, July 24. The stock of Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Tuesday, July 9. Bank of America maintained Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) rating on Friday, April 26. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $9000 target. On Wednesday, July 24 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral”. The stock of Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by Loop Capital Markets. UBS upgraded Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) rating on Thursday, May 23. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $7600 target.

