Golden Gate Private Equity Has Lowered Its Position in Armstrong World Industries (AWI) as Share Value Rose; As P G & E Common (PCG) Stock Price Declined, Stonehill Capital Management Has Upped by $101.82 Million Its Stake

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc decreased its stake in Armstrong World Industries Inc. (AWI) by 29.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc sold 26,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.29% . The institutional investor held 62,000 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.92 million, down from 88,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc who had been investing in Armstrong World Industries Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $94.2. About 313,520 shares traded. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) has risen 45.62% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AWI News: 17/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Armstrong World Industries, Empire State Realty Trust, Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Cadence, World Wres; 23/04/2018 – DJ Armstrong World Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AWI); 30/04/2018 – Correct: Armstrong World 1Q EPS 51c; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD RAISING FY EPS GUIDANCE TO $3.60 TO $3.82; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD REAFFIRMING FY GUIDANCE OF 5%-7% REV GROWTH; 14/03/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD INDUSTRIES HOLDER VA PARTNERS CUT STAKE; 07/03/2018 Armstrong World Volume Rises Almost Quadruple 20 Day Average; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 79C, EST. 80C; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD REAFFIRMING GREATER THAN 10% ADJ EBITDA GROWTH; 14/03/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Armstrong World Industries, Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Ext

Stonehill Capital Management Llc increased its stake in P G & E Corp Common (PCG) by 1089% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonehill Capital Management Llc bought 5.99M shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 6.54 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $116.40M, up from 550,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonehill Capital Management Llc who had been investing in P G & E Corp Common for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.79B market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $10.57. About 6.32M shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 14/05/2018 – BAUPOST ADDED PCG IN 1Q: 13F; 22/05/2018 – PG&E Highlights Importance of Reforming Wildfire Liability Policies as Part of California’s Focus on Clean Energy and Climate; 11/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/11/2018 05:39 PM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q Rev $4.06B; 08/03/2018 – PG&E CEO Really, Really Hates California’s Fire Liability Law; 13/04/2018 – National Safe Digging Month Focuses Awareness on Importance of Calling 811; 08/03/2018 – PG&E: 3RD-PARTY AGGREGATORS, DISTRIB GENERATION TO TAKE LOAD; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CEO GEISHA WILLIAMS SPEAKS ON CALL; 22/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING PG&E Highlights Importance of Reforming Wildfire Liability Policies as Part of California’s Focus on; 23/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/23/2018 02:58 PM

Analysts await Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.30 earnings per share, up 17.12% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.11 per share. AWI’s profit will be $61.67M for 18.12 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual earnings per share reported by Armstrong World Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.36% EPS growth.

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc, which manages about $11.87 billion and $309.70 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 43,500 shares to 522,500 shares, valued at $8.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Morningstar Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 2,734 shares in the quarter, for a total of 67,734 shares, and has risen its stake in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT).

Since March 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $33.40 million activity.

