Golden Gate Private Equity Has Lifted Its Wesco International (WCC) Position by $683,700; Share Price Declined; Tjx Cos New (TJX) Shareholder Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Raised Stake

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc increased its stake in Wesco International Inc. (WCC) by 30.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc bought 12,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.20% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 55,300 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.93 million, up from 42,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc who had been investing in Wesco International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $49.05. About 173,397 shares traded. WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) has declined 13.16% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.59% the S&P500. Some Historical WCC News: 26/04/2018 – Wesco International 1Q Net $44.4M; 16/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC SAYS CEO JOHN J. ENGEL’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $6.96 MLN VS $70.01 MLN IN 2016 — SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC WCC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.67, REV VIEW $8.09 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – Wesco Presenting at Electrical Products Group Conference May 23; 23/04/2018 – DJ WESCO International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WCC)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 24.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank bought 8,081 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 41,067 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.19M, up from 32,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $55.15. About 2.21 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 23.27% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.84% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold WCC shares while 54 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 42.72 million shares or 1.79% more from 41.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluecrest Cap Mngmt Limited owns 5,960 shares. Bowling Portfolio Mngmt Limited owns 57,896 shares. Cornerstone Advsr has invested 0% in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). Moreover, Vulcan Value Prtn Lc has 0.36% invested in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). Swiss Bancorp owns 85,100 shares. Royal Bankshares Of Canada invested in 18,092 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & invested in 109,359 shares or 0% of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt holds 0.13% or 174,551 shares in its portfolio. Carlson Capital LP owns 106,690 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Bailard Inc has invested 0.03% in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). Dean Assocs Llc holds 105,025 shares. Signaturefd Limited accumulated 649 shares or 0% of the stock. Wells Fargo Co Mn invested in 0% or 163,646 shares. Rbf Capital Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). Hgk Asset Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 0.1% or 6,019 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). 9.10M were reported by Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag. 2.82M were reported by Atlanta Cap Mngmt L L C. Sit Assoc holds 0.58% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) or 341,815 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough Incorporated holds 0.94% or 126,477 shares. Cypress Cap Mgmt Limited Com (Wy) invested in 0.11% or 1,612 shares. Ftb Advsr invested in 0.06% or 14,217 shares. Baillie Gifford & Co reported 733,831 shares stake. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp, Texas-based fund reported 3.77 million shares. Cibc Fincl Bank Usa stated it has 18,215 shares. Godshalk Welsh reported 12,650 shares or 0.65% of all its holdings. Mitsubishi Ufj Limited holds 0.55% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 1,810 shares. Exane Derivatives holds 0% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) or 28 shares. 43,379 are held by Cognios Capital Llc. Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0.62% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

