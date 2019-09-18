Golden Gate Private Equity Has Increased Position in Kennametal (KMT) as Market Value Declined; Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Stake Has Increased by Viking Global Investors Lp

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc increased its stake in Kennametal Inc. (KMT) by 82.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc bought 47,564 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.72% . The institutional investor held 105,564 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.91 million, up from 58,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc who had been investing in Kennametal Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.52% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $31.28. About 887,229 shares traded or 4.34% up from the average. Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) has declined 7.76% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.76% the S&P500. Some Historical KMT News: 02/05/2018 – Kennametal 3Q Net $50.9M; 12/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Kennametal India for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 16/03/2018 – Kennametal May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Consecutive Gain; 02/05/2018 – KENNAMETAL SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.55 TO $2.65; 24/05/2018 – Kennametal Names Lorraine Martin To Board Of Directors; 06/03/2018 Kennametal To Attend J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference On March 13, 2018; 10/05/2018 – KENNAMETAL INDIA LTD KENI.BO – DECLARED INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 2 RUPEES PER SHARE; 13/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS KENNAMETAL AT ‘BBB’; OUTLOOK REVISED TO STABLE FR; 13/03/2018 – KENNAMETAL OUTLOOK REVISED TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE BY FITCH; 02/05/2018 – KENNAMETAL 3Q ADJ EPS 70C, EST. 72C

Viking Global Investors Lp increased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 61.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Global Investors Lp bought 3.00M shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 7.91 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $373.30M, up from 4.91 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Global Investors Lp who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $55.35. About 6.40 million shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 12/03/2018 – Rise Nation Crowned Champion of the CWL Atlanta Open; 09/04/2018 – USO and Activision to Bring ‘Call of Duty: WWII’ to Service Members Overseas; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Sees Yr Adj EPS $2.46; 05/04/2018 – Prepare to Join the Battle for Azeroth™–New World of Warcraft® Expansion Arrives August 14; 05/04/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES ACTIVISION BLIZZARD ON REVIEW FOR UPGRADE; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC SEES CY 2018 REV $7,355 MLN; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC – FOR THE QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, ON A NON-GAAP BASIS, EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE WERE $0.78; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BOOSTS CY 2018 REV. & EPS OUTLOOK; 17/05/2018 – On Thursday Activision Blizzard said it will include a battle-royale game mode called “Blackout” in “Call of Duty: Black Ops 4.”; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard sales hit by success of `Fortnite’

