Golden Gate Private Equity Has Increased Its Wesco International (WCC) Stake; Robert Half International (RHI) Sellers Decreased By 8.24% Their Shorts

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc increased Wesco International Inc. (WCC) stake by 30.42% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc acquired 12,900 shares as Wesco International Inc. (WCC)’s stock declined 10.92%. The Golden Gate Private Equity Inc holds 55,300 shares with $2.93M value, up from 42,400 last quarter. Wesco International Inc. now has $1.97 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.82% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $43.8. About 180,081 shares traded. WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) has declined 13.34% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.34% the S&P500. Some Historical WCC News: 23/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within WESCO International, Microchip Technology, Collegium Pharmaceutical, Actuant, To; 16/03/2018 – Wesco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ WESCO International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WCC); 13/03/2018 TABLE-Wesco Holdings 6091.T – 6-MTH group results; 26/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC WCC.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $4.50 TO $5.00; 17/05/2018 – Wincove Recapitalizes Nordock to Join Bluff and Wesco in Serving the Material Handling and Warehouse Safety Products Markets; 26/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC WCC.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 5 TO 8 PCT; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Strategies Adds Analog Devices, Exits Wesco; 26/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC WCC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.67, REV VIEW $8.09 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Wesco International Sees 1Q EPS $4.50-EPS $5.00

Robert Half International Inc (NYSE:RHI) had a decrease of 8.24% in short interest. RHI’s SI was 10.19 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 8.24% from 11.11M shares previously. With 1.40 million avg volume, 7 days are for Robert Half International Inc (NYSE:RHI)’s short sellers to cover RHI’s short positions. The SI to Robert Half International Inc’s float is 8.8%. The stock increased 2.33% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $54.91. About 250,703 shares traded. Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) has declined 19.65% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.65% the S&P500. Some Historical RHI News: 07/05/2018 – Protiviti’s Michael Brauneis Named a Top 25 Consultant by Consulting Magazine; 08/05/2018 – RHI Magnesita 1Q Operating Ebita Soars on Higher Revenue, Savings; 28/05/2018 – Online Recruitment Market in the US 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are CareerBuilder, College Recruiter, Indeed (Recruit Holdings), Linkedln, Monster & Robert Half International – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/04/2018 – DJ Robert Half International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RHI); 21/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl SAYS ADJUSTED PRO-FORMA REVENUE OF EUR 2,677.2 MLN, UP 11%, DRIVEN BY SALES GROWTH IN BOTH STEEL AND INDUSTRIAL DIVISIONS; 08/03/2018 Julia Coronado Joins Protiviti Advisory Board; 20/04/2018 – Protiviti And Robert Half To Host Webinar On Making Corporate Culture A Competitive Advantage; 11/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS REPORTS 0.54% SHORT POSITION IN RHI MAGNESITA:AFM; 24/04/2018 – Robert Half 1Q EPS 78c; 09/04/2018 – Robert Half Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “WESCO International, Inc.’s (NYSE:WCC) Earnings Grew 29%, Did It Beat Long-Term Trend? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “An Intrinsic Calculation For WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Suggests It’s 36% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019, Fool.com published: “WESCO International Becomes the Latest Industrial Company to Disappoint Investors – Motley Fool” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Imagine Owning WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) And Wondering If The 41% Share Price Slide Is Justified – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “WESCO International, Inc. (WCC) CEO John Engel on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 04, 2019.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $99,987 activity. 1,874 shares were bought by Wolf Christine Ann, worth $99,987.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold WCC shares while 54 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 42.72 million shares or 1.79% more from 41.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset Mngmt holds 4,883 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dean Inv Assoc Ltd Co invested in 105,025 shares. Putnam Invests Lc owns 140,917 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Tci Wealth Advisors holds 13 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Metropolitan Life Insur New York has 0.03% invested in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0.01% invested in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). Parametric Associate Lc has invested 0.01% in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). Benjamin F Edwards And Company holds 6,669 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Captrust Financial Advsrs has invested 0% in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). Apg Asset Nv holds 0.01% or 145,300 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 78,065 shares. Sg Americas Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 5,155 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas owns 65,646 shares. Raymond James & Assoc holds 46,444 shares or 0% of its portfolio. James Inv Research invested in 0.02% or 4,830 shares.

More notable recent Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Shares of Robert Half Fell on Wednesday – Yahoo Finance” published on April 24, 2019, Fool.com published: “Robert Half International Sends Mixed Signals – Motley Fool” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Robert Half Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Robert Half International Inc. provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company has market cap of $6.46 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It has a 14.45 P/E ratio. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting activities personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration and end-user support, including specialists in Web development, networking, application development, systems integration, database design, security and business continuity, and desktop support.

Among 2 analysts covering Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Robert Half International has $7200 highest and $6200 lowest target. $68’s average target is 23.84% above currents $54.91 stock price. Robert Half International had 4 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform” on Wednesday, July 24. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, April 25. The rating was maintained by Nomura on Wednesday, July 24 with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold Robert Half International Inc. shares while 138 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 110.52 million shares or 1.95% more from 108.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smithfield reported 0.03% in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). 401 were accumulated by San Francisco Sentry Inv Gp (Ca). 3,070 were reported by Ifrah Financial Service. First Hawaiian Retail Bank owns 11,517 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Company accumulated 5,997 shares or 0% of the stock. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 202,044 shares. Korea Investment reported 0.06% stake. Pnc Finance Group Inc reported 55,457 shares. Fil invested in 0% or 8 shares. Parkside Fincl Bank And Tru stated it has 0% in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Lord Abbett & Limited Liability Corp has 0.14% invested in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) for 633,422 shares. Midas Mgmt invested in 46,500 shares. Andra Ap has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.03% or 10,103 shares in its portfolio. 7,464 were accumulated by Amica Mutual.