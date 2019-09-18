Golden Gate Private Equity Has Increased Its Hexcel (HXL) Holding; Awm Investment Company Upped Its Position in Graham Corp. (GHM) as Market Value Rose

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc increased its stake in Hexcel Corporation (HXL) by 5.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc bought 7,923 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.76% . The institutional investor held 156,073 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.62M, up from 148,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc who had been investing in Hexcel Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $82.96. About 79,362 shares traded. Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) has risen 19.53% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.53% the S&P500. Some Historical HXL News: 30/04/2018 – Frontier Capital Company Buys New 1% Position in Hexcel; 23/04/2018 – Hexcel 1Q Net $61.6M; 08/05/2018 – Hexcel Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 23/04/2018 – Hexcel Sees Record Sales in Latest Quarter; 19/04/2018 – Hexcel 2Q EPS 67c; 23/04/2018 – Hexcel Declares Quarterly Dividend; 19/04/2018 – Hexcel Sees FY Accrual Basis Cap Expenditures of $270M-$290M; 23/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP HXL.N – FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE IS REAFFIRMED; 23/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP HXL.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $2.1 BLN TO $2.2 BLN; 26/03/2018 Hexcel and Arkema Join Forces in Thermoplastic Composite Solutions for Aerospace

Awm Investment Company Inc increased its stake in Graham Corp. (GHM) by 27.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Awm Investment Company Inc bought 41,740 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.20% . The institutional investor held 190,886 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.86 million, up from 149,146 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Awm Investment Company Inc who had been investing in Graham Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $192.97 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $19.53. About 25,176 shares traded or 3.07% up from the average. Graham Corporation (NYSE:GHM) has declined 17.05% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.05% the S&P500. Some Historical GHM News: 18/03/2018 – FOOD REVOLUTION GROUP LTD FOD.AX – GRAHAM DUFF RETIRES AS CHAIRMAN; 11/04/2018 – AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LTD ANZ.AX – DEPUTY CEO GRAHAM HODGES WILL RETIRE IN EARLY- MAY; 16/04/2018 – Renowned Entrepreneur And Business Leader Judge Graham Signs Exclusive Publishing Deal With Morgan James; Debut Book ‘SCALE with SPEED’ To Be Released This Spring; 04/04/2018 – Sen. Graham: Graham Statement on the 50th Anniversary of the Assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr; 20/03/2018 – FAROE PETROLEUM CEO GRAHAM STEWART COMMENTS IN PHONE INTERVIEW; 11/04/2018 – ANZ Says Deputy CEO Graham Hodges to Retire in Early May; 12/04/2018 – #Speakingindance: Empowerment, Martha Graham-Style; 13/03/2018 – Football Rumors: BREAKING: Packers To Sign TE Jimmy Graham; 27/05/2018 – CONTACT REPORTS DEPARTURE OF CHIEF FINL OFFICER GRAHAM COCKROFT; 24/04/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE NAMES PAMELA THOMAS-GRAHAM TO BOARD

Since August 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $3,700 activity.

Awm Investment Company Inc, which manages about $1.06B and $522.98 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 30,000 shares to 600,000 shares, valued at $8.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ:TUES) by 456,354 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.05M shares, and cut its stake in Impinj Inc..

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.35, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 6 investors sold GHM shares while 25 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 7.61 million shares or 2.67% more from 7.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Deprince Race And Zollo Inc reported 616,003 shares. Bancorp Of America Corporation De holds 0% or 9,886 shares. Ameritas Inv Partners owns 863 shares. Invesco Ltd reported 11,073 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 530,252 shares. Harvey Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.32% in Graham Corporation (NYSE:GHM). Deutsche State Bank Ag reported 11,021 shares. River Mercantile Asset Llp reported 0.23% in Graham Corporation (NYSE:GHM). Perritt Capital Mngmt accumulated 60,000 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System invested in 0% or 15,002 shares. Aperio Gru Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0% or 80 shares. Texas-based King Luther Cap has invested 0.01% in Graham Corporation (NYSE:GHM). Moreover, Ameriprise has 0% invested in Graham Corporation (NYSE:GHM). D E Shaw Inc owns 34,677 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 74,050 were accumulated by North Star Investment Mgmt Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 36 investors sold HXL shares while 119 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 73.33 million shares or 1.08% more from 72.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Channing Lc reported 756,541 shares. Hsbc Public Limited invested 0% of its portfolio in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL). Captrust Advisors has invested 0% of its portfolio in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL). Peoples Finance Serv Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) for 100 shares. Boston Prns has 22,419 shares. First Advisors Ltd Partnership invested in 154,744 shares. 1.51M were accumulated by Timessquare Mgmt Limited Liability Corp. Moreover, Farmers & Merchants Invs has 0% invested in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) for 221 shares. Hm Payson & reported 200 shares. Trust Of Vermont owns 62 shares. Natixis L P, Massachusetts-based fund reported 50,245 shares. Principal Grp Incorporated invested in 19,259 shares. First Republic Inv Management holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) for 17,149 shares. Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0% invested in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) for 5,173 shares. Northern Tru holds 0.01% in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) or 453,396 shares.

