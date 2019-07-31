Golden Gate Private Equity Has Decreased Its Fidelity National Financial (FNF) Holding by $3.11 Million; As Brown Forman Class B (BF.B) Stock Were Volatile, Bright Rock Capital Management Has Increased Its Position by $364,000

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc decreased its stake in Fidelity National Financial Inc. (FNF) by 52.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc sold 86,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 78,500 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.87M, down from 164,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc who had been investing in Fidelity National Financial Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $42.88. About 780,901 shares traded. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) has risen 2.33% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FNF News: 19/03/2018 – Fidelity National Fincl Expects to Close Stewart Deal in 1Q or 2Q of 2019; 19/03/2018 – Stewart Information Services: Obligated to Pay $33M Termination Fee to FNF if Merger Agreement Terminated Under Certain Conditions; 02/05/2018 – FNF Reports First Quarter 2018 Diluted EPS of $0.35 and Adjusted Diluted EPS of $0.42, Pre-Tax Title Margin of 10.3% and Adjust; 19/03/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL FINL REPORTS SIGNING OF A MERGER PACT TO BUY; 19/03/2018 – Fidelity to buy insurer Stewart in $1.2 bln deal; 20/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL’S RATINGS (Baa3 SEN; 19/03/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL PACT TO BUY STEWART INFORMATION $50/SHR; 02/05/2018 – Fidelity National Financial, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.30; 19/03/2018 – FNF HAS BEEN NEGOTIATING STEWART DEAL FOR 3-4 MONTHS: CALL; 19/03/2018 – STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES SAYS STEWART WILL BE OBLIGATED TO PAY TERMINATION FEE OF $33 MLN TO FNF IF MERGER TERMINATED DUE TO STEWART’S BOARD

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Brown Forman Corp Class B (BF.B) by 31.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc bought 7,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 29,500 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.56M, up from 22,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Brown Forman Corp Class B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $54.8. About 1.67 million shares traded or 27.29% up from the average. Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) has declined 10.03% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BF.B News: 16/05/2018 – Brown-Forman Creates Global Corporate Affairs Organization; 07/03/2018 – Brown-Forman 3Q EPS 39c; 07/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN CORP BFb.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $1.43 TO $1.48; 07/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN CORP – QTRLY EPS NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY $0.05 DUE TO TAX REFORM; 21/03/2018 – Tracy Skeans Elected to Brown-Forman Board of Directors; 22/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Brown-Forman $300m 7Y +80, $300m 20Y +100; 07/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN CORP BFb.N QUARTERLY SHR $0.39; 07/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN REAFFIRMS YR NET SALES, SPLIT ADJ. EPS FORECAST; 16/05/2018 – Brown-Forman Refines Organization to Support Continued Strong Global Growth; 21/04/2018 – DJ Brown-Forman Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BF.A)

Analysts await Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, up 11.54% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.78 per share. FNF’s profit will be $238.76M for 12.32 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual earnings per share reported by Fidelity National Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.43% negative EPS growth.

