Golden Gate Private Equity Has Cut Fidelity National Financial (FNF) Position by $3.11 Million; As Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) Stock Value Rose, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has Increased Holding by $2.59 Million

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc decreased its stake in Fidelity National Financial Inc. (FNF) by 52.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc sold 86,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 78,500 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.87 million, down from 164,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc who had been investing in Fidelity National Financial Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $41.22. About 1.17 million shares traded or 21.43% up from the average. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) has risen 2.33% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FNF News: 09/05/2018 – FNF Short-Interest Ratio Rises 60% to 8 Days; 19/03/2018 Fidelity National Financial, Inc. Announces Signing of a Merger Agreement to Acquire Stewart Information Services for $50 per S; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Selector Large Cap Value Adds Fidelity National; 19/03/2018 – Fidelity National Fincl Expects Stewart Deal to Be at Least 15% Accretive to Pro Forma 2017 Adjusted Net EPS at That Operational Cost Synergy Target; 24/04/2018 – MOVES-Gravis appoints new sales director and marketing manager; 19/03/2018 – STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES SAYS STEWART WILL BE OBLIGATED TO PAY TERMINATION FEE OF $33 MLN TO FNF IF MERGER TERMINATED DUE TO STEWART’S BOARD; 23/04/2018 – DJ Fidelity National Financial Inc -, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FNF); 19/03/2018 – Fidelity National Financial to Buy Stewart Information Services for $1.19 Billion; 19/03/2018 – Fidelity National Fincl Expects to Close Stewart Deal in 1Q or 2Q of 2019; 19/03/2018 – STEWART: PACT TO BE BOUGHT BY FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) by 18.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought 23,335 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 149,955 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.65 million, up from 126,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board who had been investing in Walt Disney Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $254.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $141.61. About 5.86M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – MERGING CONSUMER PRODUCTS AND PARKS OPERATIONS UNDER ONE SEGMENT; 17/05/2018 – Disneyland Resort Gives Guests a Treat: More Days Than Ever to Celebrate Halloween Time at Both Disneyland and Disney California Adventure Parks, Sept. 7-Oct. 31, 2018; 08/05/2018 – Comcast is preparing to top Disney’s bid for Fox’s assets if AT&T’s deal for Time Warner is approved on June 12; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Board Will Take Vote Under Advisement for Future CEO Compensation; 17/05/2018 – Disney, Legoland Lure More Visitors as SeaWorld Attendance Drops; 18/04/2018 – Comcast Bid 16% More Than Disney for 21st Century Fox, Filing Shows; 24/04/2018 – Mighty reviews see cliffhanger ‘Infinity War’ poised for huge opening; 18/05/2018 – Mashable: The 15 best and most bizarre Disney Channel Original Movies; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY: 52% OF VOTES CAST AGAINST ‘SAY ON PAY’ RESOLUTION; 03/04/2018 – Disney vs. Comcast: Stay Tuned for Sky Bidding — Heard on the Street

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $232,388 activity. BRAVERMAN ALAN N also sold $4,737 worth of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Tuesday, January 15.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Checchi Capital Advisers Ltd Liability Co holds 0.21% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 16,019 shares. Weiss Multi accumulated 0.41% or 147,500 shares. National Mutual Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives holds 26,517 shares. Mason Street Advisors Lc invested 0.57% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Van Cleef Asset Managementinc reported 2.29% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 368,819 are held by Crawford Counsel. Telos Cap Mgmt owns 1.42% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 40,973 shares. Sequoia Advsrs Limited Com holds 0.14% or 15,083 shares. Df Dent And Company Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Aqr Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 1.90M shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Smith Salley & Assoc accumulated 68,021 shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt reported 495,900 shares. Selz Cap Lc holds 3.65% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 172,000 shares. Bedell Frazier Invest Counseling Ltd Liability Co holds 4.55% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 103,800 shares. Bessemer Securities Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.25% or 6,585 shares in its portfolio.

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, which manages about $2.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teleflex Inc (NYSE:TFX) by 5,500 shares to 3,800 shares, valued at $1.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 12,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 380,570 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold FNF shares while 111 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 219.74 million shares or 0.21% less from 220.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF). Duncker Streett Co Inc invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF). Bb&T Llc has 0% invested in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) for 8,046 shares. Daiwa Secs accumulated 10,496 shares. Moreover, Amp Investors has 0.04% invested in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF). Parametrica Mgmt Limited owns 13,274 shares for 1.03% of their portfolio. The United Kingdom-based Investec Asset Mgmt Limited has invested 0.38% in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF). Utd Fire Grp, Iowa-based fund reported 22,201 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Hldgs Sa owns 12,099 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Levin Cap Strategies LP accumulated 12,715 shares. Td Asset Management Inc holds 425,873 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Covington Capital Mngmt invested in 500 shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada holds 0.01% or 590,922 shares in its portfolio. 25,714 were reported by Moors & Cabot. Reilly Fincl Advsrs Limited Co invested in 0% or 133 shares.