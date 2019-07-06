Golden Gate Private Equity Has Boosted Position in Genesee & Wyoming (GWR) as Valuation Rose; Boeing (BA) Shareholder Baxter Bros Has Lifted Stake

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc increased its stake in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (GWR) by 12.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc bought 10,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 94,700 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.25 million, up from 84,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc who had been investing in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $108.98. About 874,875 shares traded or 29.82% up from the average. Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) has risen 11.96% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.53% the S&P500. Some Historical GWR News: 01/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming 1Q EPS $1.19; 20/04/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 17/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING REPORTS TRAFFIC FOR MARCH 2018; 13/03/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING CARLOADS UP 0.8% IN FEB. :GWR US; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity New Millennium Adds GE, Exits Genesee & Wyoming; 12/03/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Volume Jumps More Than Seven Times Average; 09/03/2018 Genesee & Wyoming Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 14/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Reports Traffic for April 2018; 01/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Plans to Incur $55M in Costs Related to Improving U.K. Rail, Terminal and Road Operations; 13/03/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Reports Traffic for February 2018

Baxter Bros Inc increased its stake in Boeing (BA) by 22.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baxter Bros Inc bought 7,794 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 42,553 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.23M, up from 34,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baxter Bros Inc who had been investing in Boeing for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $355.86. About 2.60M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 16/03/2018 – Boeing Board Elects Calhoun Lead Director, Effective April 30th; Duberstein to be nominated as Director for 2018-2019 to aid tr; 08/03/2018 – Embraer Earnings Shrink as Boeing’s Takeover Talks Drag On; 13/03/2018 – Brazil Said to See Boeing-Embraer Deal Hurt by U.S. Steel Tariff; 17/04/2018 – One dead after engine failure forces Southwest emergency landing in Philadelphia; 22/03/2018 – BOEING SPOKESMAN DAN CURRAN COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 18/05/2018 – China denies it has offered a $200 bln package to slash U.S. trade gap; 18/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Plane with 104 on board crashes in Cuba; 06/04/2018 – US secondary loan prices weaken amid tariff threats; 05/04/2018 – Trump proposes $100 billion more in tariffs on China; 21/03/2018 – Boeing: Airplane Will Go Into Service With Thai Lion Air

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. Smith Gregory D sold $7.83 million worth of stock. Another trade for 26,557 shares valued at $10.50M was sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN. Shares for $873,712 were sold by COLBERT THEODORE III on Monday, February 11. The insider CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold 2,916 shares worth $1.20 million. Shares for $3.49 million were sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL on Tuesday, February 12.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “With Jobs Report Ahead, Focus Turns To Economic Data, Auto Sales, Tesla Output – Benzinga” on July 02, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Trade In Focus Ahead Of G20 As Market Digests Walgreens, Conagra Results; Nike Waiting In The Wings – Benzinga” published on June 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Pilots flagged software problems on Boeing jets besides MAX – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing Sets Aside $100M For 737 Max Crash Victims – Benzinga” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Baxter Bros Inc, which manages about $372.05 million and $428.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T by 12,318 shares to 259,284 shares, valued at $8.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Snap On Inc Com (NYSE:SNA) by 2,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,277 shares, and cut its stake in Intuit Inc (NASDAQ:INTU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership owns 9,308 shares. Cap Intll Ltd Ca reported 9,018 shares or 0.82% of all its holdings. Telemus Limited Liability Com holds 0.22% or 7,747 shares in its portfolio. Park Oh has 0.18% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 8,485 shares. First Finance Corp In has invested 0.67% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Iowa-based Iowa Financial Bank has invested 0.5% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Moreover, Manufacturers Life Ins The has 0.27% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). First Commercial Bank holds 9,117 shares. 2,295 are owned by L S. Sandhill Cap Ptnrs reported 2,401 shares. Tru Advisors reported 3,230 shares. Fragasso Gp Incorporated invested 0.19% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Northern Trust Corp has 0.57% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). New England Private Wealth Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 2,379 shares. Kentucky Retirement Tru Fund stated it has 0.87% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).