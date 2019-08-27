Golden Gate Private Equity Has Boosted Its Verint Systems (VRNT) Position by $1.19 Million; Martin Investment Management Upped Marathon Pete (MPC) Position by $1.81 Million as Share Value Declined

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc increased its stake in Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT) by 12.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc bought 20,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.71% . The institutional investor held 177,250 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.61 million, up from 157,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc who had been investing in Verint Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $52.42. About 255,434 shares traded. Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) has risen 28.74% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.74% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNT News: 28/03/2018 – VERINT SYSTEMS INC QTRLY REVENUE $318.7 MLN; 08/03/2018 – Verint Announces Details for Investor Day on May 14, 2018; 28/05/2018 – Verint in talks to merge with Israel’s NSO Group in $1 bln deal; 24/05/2018 – Verint Receives Multiple Honors for Facial Recognition Technology; 17/05/2018 – Verint Names AARP “Customer Engagement Excellence Overall Winner” from Its Engage 2018 Global Customer Conference; 06/03/2018 Verint Experts Share Insights This Month on the Power of Automation and Workforce Engagement to Create Competitive Advantage; 10/05/2018 – Countdown to Next Week’s Verint Engage Conference in Dallas; 18/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Verint, Mesabi Trust, Clearwater Paper, Agile Therapeutics, Community Trus; 28/03/2018 – VERINT 4Q ADJ EPS $1.05, EST. $1; 24/04/2018 – Verint Launches New Comprehensive Compliance Capabilities Powered by Automation

Martin Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 33.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Investment Management Llc bought 30,641 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 122,251 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.32M, up from 91,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $45.33. About 3.39 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 26/04/2018 – Marathon Reports Leak, Emissions at Texas City, Texas Refinery; 24/05/2018 – TREASURY COMMITTEE REAPPOINTS GERTJAN VLIEGHE TO BOE’S MPC; 24/05/2018 – S. AFRICAN RAND HOLDS GAIN AS MPC LEAVES POLICY RATE UNCHANGED; 29/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to Buy Andeavor for More Than $20 Billion; 04/04/2018 – NIGERIA MPC SAYS FOOD INFLATION IS MODERATING SLOWLY; 23/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-MARATHON PETROLEUM ASKS U.S. ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION AGENCY FOR BIOFUEL WAIVER; 18/04/2018 – MPC Container Ships at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By DNB Bank; 30/04/2018 – Press Release: Marathon Petroleum Corp. and Andeavor Combination to Create Leading U.S. Refining, Marketing, and Midstream Co; 15/03/2018 – NIGERIA MPC MEETING TO BE DELAYED BY WEEK TO 10 DAYS: GOVERNOR; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Marathon Petroleum’s Baa2 Rating And Reviews Andeavor And Andeavor Logistics For Upgrade

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 19 investors sold VRNT shares while 75 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 96.79 million shares or 65.19% more from 58.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Interstate Bankshares has invested 0% in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Systematic Management LP has invested 0.2% in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). 5,885 were reported by Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Incorporated. 15,351 are owned by D E Shaw. Moors & Cabot owns 0.02% invested in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) for 6,200 shares. Endurance Wealth Mngmt Inc accumulated 253 shares or 0% of the stock. Fmr Ltd Liability Company accumulated 531 shares. Hartford Fincl has 100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Rice Hall James & Assoc Ltd Llc holds 0.59% or 306,271 shares. Huntington Financial Bank holds 0% or 135 shares. Calamos Ltd Com holds 7,180 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ami Asset Corporation holds 0.74% of its portfolio in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) for 168,224 shares. Citigroup Incorporated stated it has 0% in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Rothschild Asset Mngmt Us Inc stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Bessemer Grp stated it has 86,200 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aviance Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co owns 23,318 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Of Toledo Na Oh owns 4,500 shares. Polygon Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.13% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Liability owns 9,004 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Bancorporation Of Nova Scotia reported 0.07% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). 192,847 were accumulated by British Columbia Inv Management. Voloridge Investment Mgmt holds 362,521 shares. Pinnacle Financial Prtnrs Inc has 0.02% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Wolverine Asset Management Ltd Llc has 45,000 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Azimuth Ltd invested in 6,692 shares. Kempen Capital Nv holds 21,185 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Com, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 60,524 shares. Stratos Wealth Prns has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Bridgeway Inc reported 1.25M shares stake. Connecticut-based Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv has invested 0% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC).