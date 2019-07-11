Golden Gate Private Equity Decreased Its Holding in Fidelity National Financial (FNF) by $3.11 Million; General Mls (GIS) Valuation Rose While Bar Harbor Trust Services Has Raised Stake

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc decreased its stake in Fidelity National Financial Inc. (FNF) by 52.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc sold 86,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 78,500 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.87M, down from 164,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc who had been investing in Fidelity National Financial Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $41.39. About 1.15M shares traded or 18.35% up from the average. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) has risen 2.33% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FNF News: 19/03/2018 – Fidelity National Financial to Buy Stewart Information Services for $1.19 Billion; 23/03/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors in Stewart Information Services Corporation of an Investigation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Fidelity National Financial, Inc; 19/03/2018 – STEWART SAYS FIDELITY NATIONAL HAS REVERSE BREAK-UP FEE $50M; 20/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS FIDELITY NATIONAL’S RTGS AFTER STEWART INFO BUY; 27/03/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors in Stewart Information Services Corporation of an Investigation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Fidelity National Financial, Inc; 02/05/2018 – FNF 1Q REV. $1.7B, EST. $1.66B; 19/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL’S RATINGS ON ACQUISIT; 19/03/2018 – FNF SAYS NON INDUSTRY PLAYERS WERE ALSO INTERESTED IN STC: CALL; 19/03/2018 – FNF HAS BEEN NEGOTIATING STEWART DEAL FOR 3-4 MONTHS: CALL; 23/04/2018 – DJ Fidelity National Financial Inc -, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FNF)

Bar Harbor Trust Services increased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 1282.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bar Harbor Trust Services bought 142,115 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 153,200 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.93 million, up from 11,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.63B market cap company. The stock increased 2.23% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $54.5. About 5.12M shares traded or 25.40% up from the average. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 23.23% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.80% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 24/05/2018 – North America Energy Bar Market 2018-2023 with Nestle, Nature’s Bounty Co., Kellogg, Glaxosmithkline, General Mills & Clif Bar Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC GIS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.17, REV VIEW $15.71 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – General Mills: Completed Acquisition of Blue Buffalo Pet Products for $40 a Shr in All-Cash Deal; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees FY Adjusted Effective Tax Rate 26%; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sounds Inflation Alarm for Food Industry — Heard on the Street; 24/04/2018 – BLUE BUFFALO PET/GENERAL MILLS TO BECOME EFFECTIVE TODAY:NASDAQ; 21/03/2018 – General Mills to Pursue Divestitures of Growth-Dilutive Businesses ‘to Further Reshape Its Portfolio’; 24/04/2018 – General Mills: Blue Buffalo Will Be Incorporated Into General Mills Fincl Results in Fiscal 2019; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Inc. CDS Widens 8 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 29/03/2018 – J.M. Smucker takes initial bakery bids

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Investors Pa has invested 0.73% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Fdx Advisors invested in 0.12% or 56,571 shares. Massmutual Fsb Adv owns 687 shares. Country Club Tru Com Na, Missouri-based fund reported 4,316 shares. Neville Rodie & Shaw holds 0.03% or 5,219 shares in its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management stated it has 71,738 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Assetmark Incorporated stated it has 0% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Sumitomo Life Insurance Co holds 12,075 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Employees Retirement Of Texas holds 0.02% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) or 27,000 shares. Lvm Capital Limited Mi holds 0.09% or 7,454 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo Mn has invested 0.07% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Liability Corp accumulated 48,020 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability invested in 0.01% or 499 shares. Accredited Invsts Inc stated it has 1.74% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Barbara Oil Co reported 22,000 shares.

Bar Harbor Trust Services, which manages about $179.57 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allergan Plc by 9,655 shares to 21,883 shares, valued at $3.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Express Co Com (NYSE:AXP) by 2,852 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,895 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc New (NYSE:C).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold FNF shares while 111 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 219.74 million shares or 0.21% less from 220.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stephens Ar holds 102,307 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Maltese Capital Management Ltd Llc holds 210,000 shares. Cwm Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF). 2.90 million were reported by Geode Capital Limited Liability. Hbk Invs LP reported 14,684 shares. 35,314 were accumulated by Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Liability. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) for 6.10 million shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0% or 40,900 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Holt Advsrs Ltd Dba Holt Prns Ltd Partnership has 0.44% invested in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) for 41,575 shares. Manikay Ptnrs Lc holds 7,200 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd owns 69,993 shares. Wellington Shields Lc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) for 12,550 shares. Athena Cap Advisors Ltd holds 0.51% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) for 51,073 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Co holds 108,124 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Tradition Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.18% in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) or 18,505 shares.

Analysts await Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) to report earnings on July, 16. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, down 2.33% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.86 per share. FNF’s profit will be $229.15 million for 12.32 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual earnings per share reported by Fidelity National Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 95.35% EPS growth.