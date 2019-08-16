Golden Gate Private Equity Cut Position in Armstrong World Industries (AWI) as Share Value Rose; As Netflix Com (NFLX) Share Price Declined, Wunderlich Securities Has Raised Holding by $595,944

Wunderlich Securities Inc increased its stake in Netflix Com Inc (NFLX) by 42.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wunderlich Securities Inc bought 1,674 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 5,641 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.01M, up from 3,967 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wunderlich Securities Inc who had been investing in Netflix Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $129.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $3.35 during the last trading session, reaching $295.76. About 9.68 million shares traded or 40.93% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 11/04/2018 – Netflix and executives sued over bonus scheme; 16/04/2018 – NFLX: INVESTING MORE IN TECHNOLOGY FOR CONTENT PRODUCTION; 17/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $110; 23/04/2018 – Netflix Board Urges Holders to Vote Against Proposal to Adopt Proxy Access Bylaw; 14/05/2018 – All-New Horror Anthology Series GUILLERMO DEL TORO PRESENTS 10 AFTER MIDNIGHT, From The Acclaimed Academy Award-Winning Filmmaker, Coming Soon To Netflix; 13/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 12/03/2018 – Stranger Things happening at $NFLX. Wit mkt cap up $17 BIL in a week and short interest. at 10 year low. Citron thinks the stock can be shorted back to $300. Content spend unsustainable long term; 03/04/2018 – Hollywood Torrent: Spotify Goes Public, Netflix’s Global Diplomacy, The `Roseanne’ Revival; 13/03/2018 – Netflix is proceeding with caution to make the show economically viable without compromising the production costs and newsgathering operation; 17/04/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Netflix Grows Even With Higher Prices

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc decreased its stake in Armstrong World Industries Inc. (AWI) by 29.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc sold 26,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.29% . The institutional investor held 62,000 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.92M, down from 88,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc who had been investing in Armstrong World Industries Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $94.52. About 314,413 shares traded. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) has risen 45.62% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AWI News: 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 79C, EST. 80C; 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World 1Q Loss/Shr 25c; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD REAFFIRMING FY GUIDANCE OF 5%-7% REV GROWTH; 15/05/2018 – VALUEACT REDUCED AWI, CBRE IN 1Q: 13F; 17/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Armstrong World Industries, Empire State Realty Trust, Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Cadence, World Wres; 30/04/2018 – Correct: Armstrong World 1Q EPS 51c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Armstrong World Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AWI); 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD REAFFIRMING GREATER THAN 10% ADJ EBITDA GROWTH; 14/03/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD INDUSTRIES HOLDER VA PARTNERS CUT STAKE; 15/05/2018 – Valueact Adds SLM, Exits Microsoft, Cuts Armstrong World: 13F

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc, which manages about $11.87 billion and $309.70M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) by 6,110 shares to 148,150 shares, valued at $10.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Morningstar Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 2,734 shares in the quarter, for a total of 67,734 shares, and has risen its stake in Nice Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE).

Since February 27, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $160.52 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold AWI shares while 71 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 47.63 million shares or 3.39% more from 46.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Limited Com stated it has 6 shares. Co Natl Bank reported 17,420 shares. Northern holds 560,916 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Hudson Bay Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 42,945 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Aqr Capital Management Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.07% or 799,645 shares. 10,485 are held by First Hawaiian Bancorporation. State Of Wisconsin Board invested in 8,051 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP stated it has 72,594 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Voya Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Company, Georgia-based fund reported 48,475 shares. Fifth Third Fincl Bank holds 982 shares. Serv Automobile Association holds 0% of its portfolio in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) for 8,107 shares. Barclays Public Limited Liability Com accumulated 43,123 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) or 139,307 shares. Diversified Trust Com reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Jefferies Limited Co holds 0.03% or 45,209 shares.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $2.00 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Twin Mgmt has invested 0.38% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). 116,361 were reported by Laurion Cap Limited Partnership. Hartford Invest Mgmt has invested 0.54% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Coatue Limited Liability Com accumulated 1.69M shares. Ironwood Limited Liability Corp reported 20 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hilton Capital Management Limited Com, a New York-based fund reported 1,065 shares. Fdx Advsrs Inc, California-based fund reported 3,546 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas invested 0.33% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). London Commerce Of Virginia holds 1,610 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Management Inc has invested 0.04% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Fernwood Ltd, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,394 shares. Montecito Natl Bank holds 0.29% or 2,706 shares. Scge Mngmt LP has invested 4.21% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Duncker Streett stated it has 0.05% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Northeast Investment Mgmt has 0.09% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).