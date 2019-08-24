Golden Gate Private Equity Cut Its Stake in Fidelity National Financial (FNF) by $3.11 Million; Coherent (COHR) Shareholder Terril Brothers Has Raised Holding

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc decreased its stake in Fidelity National Financial Inc. (FNF) by 52.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc sold 86,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.45% . The institutional investor held 78,500 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.87M, down from 164,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc who had been investing in Fidelity National Financial Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $43.54. About 1.15M shares traded or 0.17% up from the average. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) has risen 6.99% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.99% the S&P500. Some Historical FNF News: 02/05/2018 – Fidelity National Financial, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.30; 19/03/2018 – Fidelity National Agrees to $1.2 Billion Deal for Rival Stewart; 19/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Fidelity National Financial’s Ratings on Acquisition Announcement; 19/03/2018 – Stewart Information Services: Obligated to Pay $33M Termination Fee to FNF if Merger Agreement Terminated Under Certain Conditions; 19/03/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL PACT TO BUY STEWART INFORMATION $50/SHR; 02/05/2018 – FNF 1Q ADJ EPS 42C, EST. 42C; 19/03/2018 – STEWART: PACT TO BE BOUGHT BY FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL; 19/03/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL INC – FNF INTENDS TO ACHIEVE AT LEAST $135 MLN IN OPERATIONAL COST SYNERGIES AS PART OF DEAL; 23/04/2018 – DJ Fidelity National Financial Inc -, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FNF); 20/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL’S RATINGS (Baa3 SEN

Terril Brothers Inc increased its stake in Coherent Inc (COHR) by 8.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Terril Brothers Inc bought 11,759 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.27% . The institutional investor held 158,609 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.48M, up from 146,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Terril Brothers Inc who had been investing in Coherent Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.74% or $7.03 during the last trading session, reaching $141.2. About 290,989 shares traded. Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) has declined 14.66% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.66% the S&P500. Some Historical COHR News: 13/03/2018 – Finisar Introduces lndustry’s Smallest Coherent Optical Assembly for High-Density Line Card and Transceiver Designs at OFC 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ Coherent Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COHR); 29/05/2018 – Coherent Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – Acacia Communications Demonstrates AC1200 Coherent Module for DCI, Metro and Long-Haul Applications; 04/04/2018 – Coherent Path CEO to Speak at Oracle’s Modern Customer Experience; 04/04/2018 – Coherent Path CEO to Speak at Oracle’s Modern Customer Experience; 09/04/2018 – New Quantum Coherent Device Developed at NPL Set to Support Robust Standards for the Measurement of Electrical Current; 08/03/2018 NeoPhotonics to Demonstrate at OFC an Ultra-Compact External Cavity Tunable Laser for Coherent 400G-1.2T Applications; 12/03/2018 – NeoPhotonics to Demonstrate at OFC a 64 Gbaud Coherent Optical Sub-Assembly (COSA) for Coherent 400G-1.2T Applications; 08/03/2018 – NTT Electronics Reaches Industry Milestone with 64GBaud High-performance Coherent DSP

Analysts await Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.87 EPS, up 11.54% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.78 per share. FNF’s profit will be $238.80 million for 12.51 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual EPS reported by Fidelity National Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.43% negative EPS growth.

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc, which manages about $11.87 billion and $309.70 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Data Corporation by 23,000 shares to 499,000 shares, valued at $13.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 20,250 shares in the quarter, for a total of 177,250 shares, and has risen its stake in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC).

More notable recent Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Cloudvirga Promotes Long-time Mortgage Technology Leader Dan Sogorka to CEO in Step to Accelerate Digital Mortgages – GlobeNewswire” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Fidelity National Financial Announces 2nd Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – PRNewswire” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” with publication date: February 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold FNF shares while 111 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 219.74 million shares or 0.21% less from 220.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neuberger Berman Limited Company has invested 0% in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF). Oppenheimer invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF). Alpine Global Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 15,155 shares. Carret Asset Mgmt Llc invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF). Royal London Asset Management owns 111,930 shares. 13,693 were accumulated by Mai. Amalgamated Natl Bank holds 0.03% or 29,881 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Plc reported 184,278 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ls Invest Advsrs Ltd Company invested in 4,815 shares. First Personal Serv reported 1,175 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Schroder Mngmt holds 0.03% or 538,544 shares. 4,338 were accumulated by Estabrook Cap Mgmt. Loomis Sayles Com Limited Partnership reported 256,971 shares stake. Arkansas-based Stephens Inc Ar has invested 0.09% in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF). 15,111 are owned by Cipher Capital L P.

Terril Brothers Inc, which manages about $316.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Barclays Invt Grade (FLRN) by 15,460 shares to 111,050 shares, valued at $3.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 3,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,720 shares, and cut its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI).