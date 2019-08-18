Golden Gate Private Equity Continues to Hold Holding in Morningstar (MORN); Strs Ohio Has Cut Omnicell (OMCL) Stake by $784,000 as Share Price Declined

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc increased its stake in Morningstar Inc. (MORN) by 4.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc bought 2,734 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.93% . The institutional investor held 67,734 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.53 million, up from 65,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc who had been investing in Morningstar Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $2.92 during the last trading session, reaching $155.45. About 59,057 shares traded. Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) has risen 14.26% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MORN News: 24/04/2018 – BLACKMORES LTD BKL.AX : MORNINGSTAR LIFTS FAIR VALUE ESTIMATE TO A$124.00 FROM A$121.00; RATING HOLD; 18/05/2018 – LINK ADMINISTRATION HOLDINGS LTD LNK.AX : MORNINGSTAR CUTS FAIR VALUE ESTIMATE TO A$8.10 FROM A$8.48; RATING ACCUMULATE; 22/03/2018 – Morningstar Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Envestnet | Yodlee, Quovo and Morningstar ByAllAccounts Announce New Framework for Ensuring Secure Open Data Access; 17/04/2018 – FLETCHER BUILDING LTD FBU.NZ : MORNINGSTAR CUTS FAIR VALUE ESTIMATE TO NZ$7.00 FROM NZ$7.50; RATING HOLD; 16/04/2018 – Marking 30 Years of the Annual Morningstar Investment Conference, Agenda Brings Transparency, Technology, and Responsiveness to; 25/04/2018 – Morningstar Reports U.S. Mutual Fund and ETF Asset Flows for March 2018; 03/04/2018 – Morningstar Credit Ratings Mall Monitor Finds 2012 Mall-Backed Loans Are Thriving but May Face lncoming Maturity Headwinds; 04/04/2018 – Morningstar: CBS makes an offer for Viacom — below its $12.5 billion market value; 24/04/2018 – INCITEC PIVOT LTD IPL.AX : MORNINGSTAR RAISES FAIR VALUE ESTIMATE TO A$3.00 FROM A$2.65; RATING REDUCE

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc (OMCL) by 18.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strs Ohio sold 9,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.56% . The institutional investor held 42,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46 million, down from 52,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strs Ohio who had been investing in Omnicell Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $70.5. About 273,194 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 28.56% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.56% the S&P500.

More notable recent Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Morningstar Reports US Mutual Fund and ETF Fund Flows for June 2019 – PRNewswire” on July 16, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Patterson Companies Stock Dropped 10% This Morning – The Motley Fool” published on June 27, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “PitchBook and Morningstar Ring Nasdaq Stock Market Opening Bell – PRNewswire” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Morningstar Assigns New Analyst Ratings to Five Strategies, Upgrades Seven, and Downgrades Four in July 2019 – PRNewswire” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Morningstar, Inc. (MORN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 03, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: January 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold MORN shares while 63 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 17.57 million shares or 2.01% more from 17.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiverton Asset Limited Company reported 3,240 shares stake. Pnc Financial Ser Grp Inc Inc holds 0% or 2,854 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) for 24,465 shares. Mufg Americas Corporation stated it has 56 shares or 0% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 28,727 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Invesco Limited holds 18,278 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Yhb Investment holds 23,293 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) or 25,464 shares. Creative Planning invested 0% in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN). Price T Rowe Associates Incorporated Md invested 0% of its portfolio in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN). Jpmorgan Chase has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN). Secor Cap Advisors LP has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN). Paradigm Asset Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 700 shares in its portfolio. Swiss Bancshares has invested 0% of its portfolio in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN). Epoch Prns holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) for 65,709 shares.

Analysts await Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, up 12.24% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.49 per share. OMCL’s profit will be $22.67M for 32.05 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by Omnicell, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.84% EPS growth.

More notable recent Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “OMCL CLASS ACTION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline to Make a Motion for Lead Plaintiff in a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Omnicell Inc. – GlobeNewswire” on August 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Health Care Sector Update for 07/26/2019: ZBH,EHTH,OMCL,MMSI – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “OMCL CLASS ACTION ALERT: Hagens Berman Alerts Omnicell (OMCL) Investors to Class Action, Encourages Investors Who Suffered $50,000+ Losses to Contact the Firm – PRNewswire” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Reminds Omnicell, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action â€“ OMCL – GlobeNewswire” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Hagens Berman Alerts Omnicell (OMCL) Investors of September 16, 2019 Lead Plaintiff Deadline; Investors Who Lost $50,000+ May Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Strs Ohio, which manages about $22.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kilroy Re Corp (NYSE:KRC) by 299,619 shares to 452,496 shares, valued at $34.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ulta Salon Cosmetics & Fragrance Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 85,619 shares in the quarter, for a total of 157,381 shares, and has risen its stake in Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 19 investors sold OMCL shares while 96 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 37.93 million shares or 2.16% less from 38.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marco holds 0.04% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) or 2,500 shares. Camarda Financial Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 21 shares. Mason Street Ltd owns 13,103 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Hanseatic Mgmt Serv has invested 0.32% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). 1,159 were reported by Ftb Advisors Inc. Virginia Retirement Et Al stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Campbell Com Inv Adviser Ltd Llc invested in 6,386 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 41,505 shares. Aqr Capital Ltd Llc holds 0% or 36,714 shares in its portfolio. 44,725 are held by Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Co. Alliancebernstein Lp accumulated 52,446 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Company has 225,620 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems holds 0.02% or 14,003 shares in its portfolio. First Hawaiian Bank & Trust stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Kornitzer Cap Management Ks holds 0.12% or 82,345 shares in its portfolio.