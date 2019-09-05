Golden Entertainment Inc. (GDEN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Penn National Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Both Golden Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) and Penn National Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) compete on a level playing field in the Resorts & Casinos industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golden Entertainment Inc. 15 0.42 N/A -1.17 0.00 Penn National Gaming Inc. 20 0.50 N/A 0.92 21.13

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Golden Entertainment Inc. and Penn National Gaming Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Golden Entertainment Inc. and Penn National Gaming Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golden Entertainment Inc. 0.00% -9.8% -2.2% Penn National Gaming Inc. 0.00% 13.2% 1%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.29 beta means Golden Entertainment Inc.’s volatility is 29.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, Penn National Gaming Inc. has a 1.72 beta which is 72.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Golden Entertainment Inc. are 1.3 and 1.2. Competitively, Penn National Gaming Inc. has 0.8 and 0.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Golden Entertainment Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Penn National Gaming Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Golden Entertainment Inc. and Penn National Gaming Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Golden Entertainment Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Penn National Gaming Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Golden Entertainment Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 60.12% and an $22 average target price. On the other hand, Penn National Gaming Inc.’s potential upside is 27.55% and its average target price is $25. The results provided earlier shows that Golden Entertainment Inc. appears more favorable than Penn National Gaming Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 57.7% of Golden Entertainment Inc. shares and 97.1% of Penn National Gaming Inc. shares. Insiders owned 5.2% of Golden Entertainment Inc. shares. Competitively, 1.8% are Penn National Gaming Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Golden Entertainment Inc. -3.04% 1.74% -7.46% -24.34% -54.06% -12.48% Penn National Gaming Inc. 2.36% 0.72% -7.22% -19.54% -37.93% 3.66%

For the past year Golden Entertainment Inc. had bearish trend while Penn National Gaming Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Penn National Gaming Inc. beats Golden Entertainment Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Penn National Gaming, Inc. owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through Northeast, South/West, and Midwest segments. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 27 facilities in 17 jurisdictions, including California, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Maine, Massachusetts, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, West Virginia, and Ontario, Canada. It operated approximately 35,000 gaming machines, 800 table games, and 4,600 hotel rooms. The company was formerly known as PNRC Corp. and changed its name to Penn National Gaming, Inc. in 1994. Penn National Gaming, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is based in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania.