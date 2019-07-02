Golden Entertainment, Inc. (GDEN) Reaches $14.15 After 7.00% Up Move; Johnson Investment Counsel Has Boosted Fidelity National Information Ser (FIS) Position

The stock of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 2.69% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $14.15. About 92,341 shares traded. Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) has declined 51.66% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GDEN News: 09/05/2018 – Golden Entertainment Reports 2018 First Quarter Revenue of $214.8 Million, Net Income of $3.9 Million and Adjusted EBITDA of $45.9 Million; 09/05/2018 – Golden Entertainment 1Q Net $3.93M; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Buys New 1% Position in Golden Entertainment; 24/04/2018 – Golden Entertainment Short-Interest Ratio Rises 262% to 8 Days; 15/03/2018 – GOLDEN ENTERTAINMENT – EXPECTS THAT TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR 2018 AND IN FUTURE PERIODS WILL BE FUNDED BY OPERATING CASH FLOW; 15/03/2018 – GOLDEN ENTERTAINMENT INC – PLANNING APPROXIMATELY $48 MLN OF ADDITIONAL CAPITAL SPENDING ACROSS BALANCE OF ITS PLATFORM IN 2018; 15/03/2018 – GOLDEN ENTERTAINMENT TO INVEST $140M IN STRATOSPHERE CASINO; 14/05/2018 – RK Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in Golden Entertainment; 09/05/2018 – GOLDEN ENTERTAINMENT INC – ACTIVELY EVALUATING ADDITIONAL OPPORTUNITIES TO EXPAND CASINO AND DISTRIBUTED GAMING BUSINESSES IN AN ACCRETIVE MANNER; 15/03/2018 Golden Entertainment 4Q Loss/Shr 53cThe move comes after 7 months positive chart setup for the $392.67 million company. It was reported on Jul, 2 by Barchart.com. We have $15.14 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:GDEN worth $27.49 million more.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc increased Fidelity National Information Ser (FIS) stake by 5.83% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc acquired 17,312 shares as Fidelity National Information Ser (FIS)’s stock rose 9.79%. The Johnson Investment Counsel Inc holds 314,244 shares with $35.54 million value, up from 296,932 last quarter. Fidelity National Information Ser now has $40.45 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $124.91. About 2.04M shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 11.99% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.56% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 16/05/2018 – U.S. Consumers are Unprepared for Coming Wealth Transfer, New FIS Study Finds; 14/05/2018 – Fitch Assigns ‘BBB’ Rating to Fidelity National Information Services’ Senior Notes; 01/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL SEES FY REV. -1.5% TO -2.5%; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National 1Q EPS 54c; 02/05/2018 – UnionBank of the Philippines Chooses FIS to Digitize its Lending Processes; 16/03/2018 – FIS Recognized for Best-in-Class Wealth Management Outsourcing by Family Wealth Report Awards; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $5.14-Adj EPS $5.34; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National: Raises full-Yr EPS Guidance; 09/04/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES SAYS BOARD ELECTED GARY NORCROSS TO BE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD EFFECTIVE AT EXPIRATION OF MARTIRE’S TERM – SEC FILING; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fidelity National Information Servi, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FIS)

Golden Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on distributed gaming, and casino and resort activities in the United States. The company has market cap of $392.67 million. It operates through two divisions, Distributed Gaming and Casinos. It currently has negative earnings. The Distributed Gaming segment is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming and amusement devices in non-casino locations, such as grocery stores, convenience stores, restaurants, bars, taverns, saloons, and liquor stores; and operation of branded taverns targeting local patrons primarily in the greater Las Vegas, Nevada metropolitan area.

More notable recent Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Golden Entertainment Inc (GDEN) – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Golden Entertainment: Action Call To Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on June 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Tailored Brands, Inc. (TLRD) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 30, 2019. More interesting news about Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Those Who Purchased Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Shares A Year Ago Have A 54% Loss To Show For It – Yahoo Finance” published on May 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Casino stocks break higher – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Analysts await Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.11 EPS, down 8.33% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.12 per share. GDEN’s profit will be $3.05 million for 32.16 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.15 actual EPS reported by Golden Entertainment, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -173.33% EPS growth.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $3.11 million activity. $3.66 million worth of stock was sold by Mayo Marc M on Tuesday, January 15. 5,075 shares valued at $544,142 were bought by NAVAB ALEXANDAR JR on Thursday, March 21.

More notable recent Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Consider Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “FIS Launches Industry-First Job Board to Connect Benefits Recipients with Jobs, Employers with Tax Credits – Business Wire” published on July 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “51 BMO employees offered roles at FIS as bank outsources lockbox services – Milwaukee Business Journal” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Financial Services Firms with Advanced Technology Models Continue to Outgrow Peers, New FIS Research Reveals – Business Wire” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc decreased Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) stake by 21,093 shares to 56,187 valued at $4.13M in 2019Q1. It also reduced National Retail Properties Inc. (NYSE:NNN) stake by 8,240 shares and now owns 19,936 shares. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) was reduced too.

Among 8 analysts covering Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Fidelity National Information Services had 17 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, April 10 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Guggenheim on Friday, March 22. As per Friday, April 12, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. As per Wednesday, March 20, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Monday, March 18. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 26 report. On Friday, March 22 the stock rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Outperform”.