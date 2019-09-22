Golden Entertainment, Inc. (GDEN) Reaches $13.44 After 3.00% Down Move; DTF Tax-free Income (DTF) Sentiment Is 0.82

DTF Tax-free Income Inc (DTF) investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.40, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. The ratio dropped, as 9 investment managers opened new or increased equity positions, while 11 reduced and sold their holdings in DTF Tax-free Income Inc. The investment managers in our database now hold: 2.87 million shares, up from 2.66 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding DTF Tax-free Income Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 10 Increased: 3 New Position: 6.

The stock of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 3.66% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $13.44. About 108,418 shares traded. Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) has declined 54.06% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.06% the S&P500. Some Historical GDEN News: 15/03/2018 – GOLDEN ENTERTAINMENT INC – PLANNING APPROXIMATELY $48 MLN OF ADDITIONAL CAPITAL SPENDING ACROSS BALANCE OF ITS PLATFORM IN 2018; 15/03/2018 – GOLDEN ENTERTAINMENT TO INVEST $140M IN STRATOSPHERE CASINO; 09/05/2018 – Golden Entertainment 1Q Net $3.93M; 24/04/2018 – Golden Entertainment Short-Interest Ratio Rises 262% to 8 Days; 20/04/2018 – DJ Golden Entertainment Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GDEN); 15/05/2018 – Shellback Capital Buys 2.4% Position in Golden Entertainment; 14/05/2018 – RK Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in Golden Entertainment; 20/03/2018 – Golden Entertainment Expands Konami’s SYNKROS Casino Management System Across its Casino Portfolio; 15/03/2018 Golden Entertainment 4Q Loss/Shr 53c; 09/05/2018 – Golden Entertainment Reports 2018 First Quarter Revenue of $214.8 Million, Net Income of $3.9 Million and Adjusted EBITDA of $45.9 MillionThe move comes after 8 months negative chart setup for the $373.66M company. It was reported on Sep, 22 by Barchart.com. We have $13.04 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:GDEN worth $11.21 million less.

It closed at $14.08 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. The company has market cap of $119.97 million. The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. It has a 15.64 P/E ratio. It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations.

More notable recent DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. Announces Dividends And An Increase In Its Current Distribution Rate – Yahoo Finance” on September 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Duff & Phelps Closed-End Funds Announce Dividends – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Yelp: Shortfalls Are Temporary And Downside Is Limited – Seeking Alpha” on December 03, 2018. More interesting news about DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Bausch Health: Now Offense – Seeking Alpha” published on February 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “GE – Descend To Mediocrity – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 05, 2018.

Saba Capital Management L.P. holds 0.48% of its portfolio in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. for 813,540 shares. 1607 Capital Partners Llc owns 250,857 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Karpus Management Inc. has 0.16% invested in the company for 324,404 shares. The Illinois-based Rivernorth Capital Management Llc has invested 0.13% in the stock. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 53,501 shares.

More notable recent Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Those Who Purchased Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Shares A Year Ago Have A 54% Loss To Show For It – Yahoo Finance” published on May 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Golden Entertainment Inc (GDEN) – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What We Think About Golden Entertainment, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:GDEN) CEO Pay – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Fund 1060 Capital Managementâ€™s Top Stock Picks – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Analysts await Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.01 earnings per share, up 90.91% or $0.10 from last year’s $-0.11 per share. After $-0.10 actual earnings per share reported by Golden Entertainment, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -90.00% EPS growth.