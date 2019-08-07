Golden Entertainment Inc. (GDEN) and Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:TRWH) Comparing side by side

Both Golden Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) and Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:TRWH) compete on a level playing field in the Resorts & Casinos industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golden Entertainment Inc. 15 0.41 N/A -1.17 0.00 Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc. 30 2.13 N/A 2.03 12.97

In table 1 we can see Golden Entertainment Inc. and Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Golden Entertainment Inc. and Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golden Entertainment Inc. 0.00% -9.8% -2.2% Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Golden Entertainment Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.2. On the competitive side is, Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc. which has a 0.9 Current Ratio and a 0.9 Quick Ratio. Golden Entertainment Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Golden Entertainment Inc. and Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Golden Entertainment Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Golden Entertainment Inc. has a 68.07% upside potential and a consensus price target of $22.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 57.7% of Golden Entertainment Inc. shares and 78.7% of Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc. shares. Golden Entertainment Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 5.2%. Comparatively, Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc. has 2.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Golden Entertainment Inc. -3.04% 1.74% -7.46% -24.34% -54.06% -12.48% Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc. -6.19% -9.41% -16.57% 0% 0% -11.89%

For the past year Golden Entertainment Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc. beats Golden Entertainment Inc.