Golden Entertainment Inc. (GDEN) and Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:TRWH) Comparing side by side

Both Golden Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) and Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:TRWH) compete on a level playing field in the Resorts & Casinos industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Golden Entertainment Inc.
|15
|0.41
|N/A
|-1.17
|0.00
|Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc.
|30
|2.13
|N/A
|2.03
|12.97
In table 1 we can see Golden Entertainment Inc. and Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Golden Entertainment Inc. and Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Golden Entertainment Inc.
|0.00%
|-9.8%
|-2.2%
|Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
Golden Entertainment Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.2. On the competitive side is, Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc. which has a 0.9 Current Ratio and a 0.9 Quick Ratio. Golden Entertainment Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
Recommendations and Ratings for Golden Entertainment Inc. and Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Golden Entertainment Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Golden Entertainment Inc. has a 68.07% upside potential and a consensus price target of $22.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 57.7% of Golden Entertainment Inc. shares and 78.7% of Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc. shares. Golden Entertainment Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 5.2%. Comparatively, Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc. has 2.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Golden Entertainment Inc.
|-3.04%
|1.74%
|-7.46%
|-24.34%
|-54.06%
|-12.48%
|Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc.
|-6.19%
|-9.41%
|-16.57%
|0%
|0%
|-11.89%
For the past year Golden Entertainment Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc.
Summary
On 7 of the 9 factors Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc. beats Golden Entertainment Inc.
