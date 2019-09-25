Golden Entertainment (GDEN) Hit By BidaskScore Downgrade; BETTER CHOICE COMPANY (BTTR) Shorts Increased By 23.08%

BETTER CHOICE COMPANY INC (OTCMKTS:BTTR) had an increase of 23.08% in short interest. BTTR’s SI was 3,200 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 23.08% from 2,600 shares previously. With 27,800 avg volume, 0 days are for BETTER CHOICE COMPANY INC (OTCMKTS:BTTR)’s short sellers to cover BTTR’s short positions. The stock decreased 7.81% or $0.285 during the last trading session, reaching $3.365. About 166,201 shares traded or 1117.41% up from the average. Better Choice Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTTR) has 0.00% since September 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Golden Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:GDEN) was cut by analysts at BidaskScore to a “Sell” rating in a a report sent to investors on Wednesday, 25 September.

Golden Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on distributed gaming, and casino and resort activities in the United States. The company has market cap of $375.33 million. It operates through two divisions, Distributed Gaming and Casinos. It currently has negative earnings. The Distributed Gaming segment is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming and amusement devices in non-casino locations, such as grocery stores, convenience stores, restaurants, bars, taverns, saloons, and liquor stores; and operation of branded taverns targeting local patrons primarily in the greater Las Vegas, Nevada metropolitan area.

The stock decreased 3.36% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $13.5. About 107,201 shares traded. Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) has declined 54.06% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.06% the S&P500. Some Historical GDEN News: 15/03/2018 – GOLDEN ENTERTAINMENT – EXPECTS THAT TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR 2018 AND IN FUTURE PERIODS WILL BE FUNDED BY OPERATING CASH FLOW; 20/03/2018 – Golden Entertainment Expands Konami’s SYNKROS Casino Management System Across its Casino Portfolio; 15/05/2018 – Bridger Management Buys 2.8% Position in Golden Entertainment; 14/05/2018 – RK Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in Golden Entertainment; 15/05/2018 – Shellback Capital Buys 2.4% Position in Golden Entertainment; 09/05/2018 – Golden Entertainment 1Q Rev $214.8M; 09/05/2018 – Golden Entertainment Reports 2018 First Quarter Revenue of $214.8 Million, Net Income of $3.9 Million and Adjusted EBITDA of $45.9 Million; 24/04/2018 – Golden Entertainment Short-Interest Ratio Rises 262% to 8 Days; 15/03/2018 – GOLDEN ENTERTAINMENT TO INVEST $140M IN STRATOSPHERE CASINO; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Buys New 1% Position in Golden Entertainment

Analysts await Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.01 earnings per share, up 90.91% or $0.10 from last year’s $-0.11 per share. After $-0.10 actual earnings per share reported by Golden Entertainment, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -90.00% EPS growth.

