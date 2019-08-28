Golden Bull Limited (DNJR)’s Financial Results Comparing With EZCORP Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW)

Golden Bull Limited (NASDAQ:DNJR) and EZCORP Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW), both competing one another are Credit Services companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golden Bull Limited 6 1.06 N/A -0.23 0.00 EZCORP Inc. 10 0.53 N/A 0.29 33.85

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Golden Bull Limited and EZCORP Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golden Bull Limited 0.00% -27.8% -25.5% EZCORP Inc. 0.00% 2% 1.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Golden Bull Limited are 14 and 14. Competitively, EZCORP Inc. has 2.9 and 2.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Golden Bull Limited’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than EZCORP Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Golden Bull Limited and EZCORP Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Golden Bull Limited 0 0 0 0.00 EZCORP Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of EZCORP Inc. is $14, which is potential 75.22% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Insiders held 75% of Golden Bull Limited shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.2% of EZCORP Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Golden Bull Limited -27.07% -60.74% -82.05% -85.35% -82.3% -80.31% EZCORP Inc. -1.3% 2.82% -8.12% 3.68% -12.83% 27.43%

For the past year Golden Bull Limited had bearish trend while EZCORP Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors EZCORP Inc. beats Golden Bull Limited.

EZCORP, Inc. provides pawn loans in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Mexico Pawn, and Other International. It offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, such as jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, including collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers. The company also offers payday loan services through its financial services stores. As of September 30, 2016, it operated approximately 786 locations comprising 520 United States pawn stores under the EZPAWN or Value Pawn & Jewelry names; 239 Mexico pawn stores under the EmpeÃ±o FÃ¡cil name; and 27 CASHMAX financial service stores in Canada. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.