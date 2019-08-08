Golden Bull Limited (DNJR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS)

Both Golden Bull Limited (NASDAQ:DNJR) and Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) compete on a level playing field in the Credit Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golden Bull Limited 6 1.17 N/A -0.23 0.00 Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. 4 0.52 N/A 0.50 7.37

Table 1 demonstrates Golden Bull Limited and Consumer Portfolio Services Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Golden Bull Limited and Consumer Portfolio Services Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golden Bull Limited 0.00% -27.8% -25.5% Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. 0.00% 7.6% 0.6%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Golden Bull Limited shares are owned by institutional investors while 57.7% of Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 75% are Golden Bull Limited’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 14.5% of Consumer Portfolio Services Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Golden Bull Limited -27.07% -60.74% -82.05% -85.35% -82.3% -80.31% Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. 1.39% -2.67% 3.69% -5.44% 14.78% 21.26%

For the past year Golden Bull Limited has -80.31% weaker performance while Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. has 21.26% stronger performance.

Summary

Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. beats Golden Bull Limited on 5 of the 8 factors.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories or past credit problems. It serves as an alternative source of financing for dealers, facilitating sales to customers who might not be able to obtain financing from commercial banks, credit unions, and the captive finance companies. The company also acquires installment purchase contracts in four merger and acquisition transactions; and offers financing directly to sub-prime consumers to facilitate their purchase of a new or used automobile, light truck, or passenger van. It services its automobile contracts through its branches in California, Nevada, Virginia, Florida, and Illinois. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.