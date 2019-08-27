Golden Bull Limited (DNJR)’s Financial Results Comparing With American Express Company (NYSE:AXP)

This is a contrast between Golden Bull Limited (NASDAQ:DNJR) and American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Credit Services and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golden Bull Limited 6 1.06 N/A -0.23 0.00 American Express Company 117 2.55 N/A 7.49 16.61

Table 1 demonstrates Golden Bull Limited and American Express Company’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Golden Bull Limited and American Express Company.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golden Bull Limited 0.00% -27.8% -25.5% American Express Company 0.00% 30.7% 3.5%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Golden Bull Limited and American Express Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Golden Bull Limited 0 0 0 0.00 American Express Company 0 2 5 2.71

Competitively the average price target of American Express Company is $136.43, which is potential 15.86% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Golden Bull Limited shares and 86.2% of American Express Company shares. Golden Bull Limited’s share held by insiders are 75%. Comparatively, 0.1% are American Express Company’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Golden Bull Limited -27.07% -60.74% -82.05% -85.35% -82.3% -80.31% American Express Company -2.8% -0.44% 6.28% 21.14% 23.32% 30.48%

For the past year Golden Bull Limited had bearish trend while American Express Company had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors American Express Company beats Golden Bull Limited.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, International Consumer and Network Services, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant Services. The company's products and services include charge and credit card products, as well as other payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; travel-related services; and stored value/prepaid products. Its products and services also comprise merchant acquisition and processing, servicing and settlement, merchant financing, point-of-sale marketing, and information products and services for merchants; and fraud prevention services, as well as the design and operation of customer loyalty programs. The company sells its products and services to consumers, small businesses, mid-sized companies, and large corporations through online applications, direct mail, in-house teams, third-party vendors, and direct response advertising. American Express Company has a strategic partnership with PayPal Holdings, Inc. to improve the digital payments experience for the United States American Express Card members paying with PayPal and Venmo. The company was founded in 1850 and is headquartered in New York, New York.