Golden Bull Limited (DNJR) Reaches $3.23 Low on Jul, 7; Pro Dex (PDEX) Has 2 Sentiment

Pro Dex Inc (PDEX) investors sentiment decreased to 2 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.20, from 2.2 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 12 institutional investors opened new or increased holdings, while 6 sold and reduced stakes in Pro Dex Inc. The institutional investors in our database now have: 452,540 shares, up from 393,367 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Pro Dex Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 2 Increased: 7 New Position: 5.

The stock of Golden Bull Limited (NASDAQ:DNJR) reached all time low today, Jul, 7 and still has $2.94 target or 9.00% below today’s $3.23 share price. This indicates more downside for the $49.59 million company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $2.94 PT is reached, the company will be worth $4.46M less. It closed at $3.23 lastly. It is up 19.47% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.90% the S&P500.

Golden Bull Limited operates as an online finance marketplace firm in China. The company has market cap of $49.59 million. The Company’s online marketplace connects individual lenders with individual and small business borrowers for short-term loans. It currently has negative earnings.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $765,794 activity.

Pro-Dex, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and makes powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers, dental instruments, and rotary air motors worldwide. The company has market cap of $54.00 million. It also makes plastic injection molds for various industries; and machined parts. It has a 16.85 P/E ratio. Further, it provides engineering consulting and placement services, as well as quality and regulatory consulting services.

