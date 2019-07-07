Golden Bull Limited (DNJR) Reaches $3.23 1 Year Low; Carver Bancorp (CARV)’s Sentiment Is 1

Carver Bancorp Inc (CARV) investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.33, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 2 investment professionals opened new or increased positions, while 2 decreased and sold equity positions in Carver Bancorp Inc. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 737,044 shares, up from 724,285 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Carver Bancorp Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 0 Increased: 1 New Position: 1.

The stock of Golden Bull Limited (NASDAQ:DNJR) hit a new 52-week low and has $3.10 target or 4.00% below today’s $3.23 share price. The 7 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $49.59M company. The 1-year low was reported on Jul, 7 by Barchart.com. If the $3.10 price target is reached, the company will be worth $1.98 million less. It closed at $3.23 lastly. It is up 19.47% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.90% the S&P500.

Citadel Advisors Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Carver Bancorp, Inc. for 13,263 shares. Citigroup Inc owns 181,033 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Goldman Sachs Group Inc has 0% invested in the company for 181,033 shares. The New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 181,033 shares.

Carver Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding firm for Carver Federal Savings Bank, a federally chartered savings bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. The company has market cap of $11.32 million. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides various loans, such as commercial, multi-family, and residential mortgages; construction loans; business loans; and consumer loans comprising credit card loans, personal loans, and unsecured loans, as well as other than loans secured by savings deposits.

The stock decreased 2.55% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $3.06. About 1,168 shares traded. Carver Bancorp, Inc. (CARV) has risen 18.73% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.30% the S&P500.

Golden Bull Limited operates as an online finance marketplace firm in China. The company has market cap of $49.59 million. The Company’s online marketplace connects individual lenders with individual and small business borrowers for short-term loans. It currently has negative earnings.

