Golden Bull Limited (DNJR) Reaches $2.88 Low on Jul, 15; Shorts at EP Energy Class A (EPE) Lowered By 1.1%

The stock of Golden Bull Limited (NASDAQ:DNJR) reached all time low today, Jul, 15 and still has $2.71 target or 6.00% below today’s $2.88 share price. This indicates more downside for the $44.35M company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $2.71 PT is reached, the company will be worth $2.66 million less. The stock decreased 6.49% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $2.88. About 132,489 shares traded. Golden Bull Limited (NASDAQ:DNJR) has declined 19.47% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.90% the S&P500.

EP Energy Corporation Class A (NYSE:EPE) had a decrease of 1.1% in short interest. EPE’s SI was 8.61M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 1.1% from 8.70 million shares previously. With 499,800 avg volume, 17 days are for EP Energy Corporation Class A (NYSE:EPE)’s short sellers to cover EPE’s short positions. The SI to EP Energy Corporation Class A’s float is 15.95%. It closed at $0.16 lastly. It is down 93.11% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 97.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EPE News: 08/05/2018 – EP ENERGY CORP QTRLY SHR $0.07; 27/03/2018 – SHANGHAI SANMAO ENTERPRISE GROUP 600689.SS SAYS SHARE TRADE TO HALT FROM MARCH 28 AMID UNUSUAL SHARE PRICE MOVEMENTS; 21/04/2018 – DJ EP Energy Corp Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EPE); 06/03/2018 – Enterprise Group Announces Letter of Intent to Divest the Business of Calgary Tunnelling & Horizontal Augering; 08/05/2018 – EP ENERGY SEES FY PRODUCTION 81 TO 87 MBOE/D; 19/04/2018 – DJ BlackStar Enterprise Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BEGI); 10/05/2018 – Enterprise Group 1Q EPS 6c; 06/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ENTERPRISE GROUP ANNOUNCES LETTER OF INTENT TO DIVEST THE BUSINESS OF CALGARY TUNNELLING & HORIZONTAL AUGERING; 14/05/2018 – EP ENERGY CORP EPE.N : KLR GROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $3; 08/05/2018 – EP ENERGY CORP QTRLY ADJ SHR LOSS $0.07

Golden Bull Limited operates as an online finance marketplace firm in China. The company has market cap of $44.35 million. The Company’s online marketplace connects individual lenders with individual and small business borrowers for short-term loans. It currently has negative earnings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 8 investors sold EP Energy Corporation shares while 20 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 14 raised stakes. 154.39 million shares or 3.94% less from 160.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jane Street Group Ltd stated it has 35,662 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Renaissance Technology Limited Liability invested in 391,514 shares or 0% of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co has 0% invested in EP Energy Corporation (NYSE:EPE) for 537,466 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership accumulated 511,170 shares or 0% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 0% stake. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0% stake. 2.63M were accumulated by Columbia Pacific Advsrs Limited Liability. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated, a New York-based fund reported 67,568 shares. Voya Ltd holds 12,968 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn stated it has 26,421 shares. Perella Weinberg Prns Mngmt Lp reported 200,000 shares. Tudor Investment Et Al owns 79,862 shares. Invesco, Georgia-based fund reported 728,678 shares. Virtu Ltd reported 59,416 shares. Northern Trust has invested 0% in EP Energy Corporation (NYSE:EPE).

EP Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the exploration for and the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company has market cap of $41.04 million. The firm has interests in three primary areas, such as the Eagle Ford Shale located in South Texas; the Wolfcamp Shale located in Permian Basin in West Texas; and the Altamont Field located in the Uinta Basin in Northeastern Utah. It currently has negative earnings. As of December 31, 2016, it had proved reserves of 432.4 million barrels of oil equivalent and had average net daily production of 87,641 barrel of oil equivalent/per day.

