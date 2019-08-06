Golden Bull Limited (DNJR) and PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Comparing side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Golden Bull Limited (NASDAQ:DNJR) and PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Credit Services industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golden Bull Limited 7 1.54 N/A -0.23 0.00 PagSeguro Digital Ltd. 31 0.00 N/A 0.89 48.96

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Golden Bull Limited and PagSeguro Digital Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golden Bull Limited 0.00% -27.8% -25.5% PagSeguro Digital Ltd. 0.00% 16.7% 9.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Golden Bull Limited is 14 while its Quick Ratio stands at 14. The Current Ratio of rival PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is 2.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.4. Golden Bull Limited is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than PagSeguro Digital Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

Golden Bull Limited and PagSeguro Digital Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Golden Bull Limited 0 0 0 0.00 PagSeguro Digital Ltd. 1 0 5 2.83

Meanwhile, PagSeguro Digital Ltd.’s average target price is $40.17, while its potential downside is -7.16%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Insiders held roughly 75% of Golden Bull Limited’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Golden Bull Limited -27.07% -60.74% -82.05% -85.35% -82.3% -80.31% PagSeguro Digital Ltd. -6.05% 12.85% 67.42% 101.95% 51.97% 132.14%

For the past year Golden Bull Limited has -80.31% weaker performance while PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has 132.14% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors PagSeguro Digital Ltd. beats Golden Bull Limited.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem. It also acquires and sells point of sale (POS) devices and other products; and offers online gaming and cross-border digital services. In addition, the company offers functionalities, and value-added services and features, such as purchase protection mechanisms, antifraud platform, account and business management tools, eWallet, and its POS app. Further, it is involved in processing of back-office solutions, including sales reconciliation, and gateway solutions and services, as well as the capture of credit cards with administrators and acquirers. Additionally, the company engages in the in-person payment activities through POS devices; and issuance of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances. It also provides online gaming and cross-border digital services; and operates an online platform that facilitates peer-to-peer lending. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is a subsidiary of Universo Online S.A.