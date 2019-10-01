Golden Bull Limited (DNJR) and Its Competitors Contrasting side by side.

We are contrasting Golden Bull Limited (NASDAQ:DNJR) and its peers on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Credit Services companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0% of Golden Bull Limited’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.70% of all Credit Services’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Golden Bull Limited has 75% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 13.36% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Golden Bull Limited and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golden Bull Limited 622,547,270.78% -27.80% -25.50% Industry Average 24.60% 26.60% 10.04%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Golden Bull Limited and its peers’ .

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Golden Bull Limited 3.49M 1 0.00 Industry Average 1.08B 4.39B 17.71

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Golden Bull Limited and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Golden Bull Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.55 3.38 2.50

As a group, Credit Services companies have a potential upside of 131.75%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Golden Bull Limited and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Golden Bull Limited -27.07% -60.74% -82.05% -85.35% -82.3% -80.31% Industry Average 5.75% 8.04% 16.89% 27.55% 29.77% 34.35%

For the past year Golden Bull Limited has -80.31% weaker performance while Golden Bull Limited’s peers have 34.35% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Golden Bull Limited are 14 and 14. Competitively, Golden Bull Limited’s peers have 9.39 and 9.60 for Current and Quick Ratio. Golden Bull Limited has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Golden Bull Limited’s competitors.

Dividends

Golden Bull Limited does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Golden Bull Limited’s competitors show that they’re better in 3 of the 4 indicators compared to the company itself.