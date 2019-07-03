Golden Bull Limited (DNJR) and Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Comparing side by side

Since Golden Bull Limited (NASDAQ:DNJR) and Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) are part of the Credit Services industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golden Bull Limited 7 6.29 N/A -0.23 0.00 Equifax Inc. 115 4.85 N/A 2.47 48.08

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Golden Bull Limited and Equifax Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Golden Bull Limited and Equifax Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golden Bull Limited 0.00% -27.8% -25.5% Equifax Inc. 0.00% -11.5% -4.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Golden Bull Limited are 14 and 14 respectively. Its competitor Equifax Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.6 and its Quick Ratio is 0.6. Golden Bull Limited can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Equifax Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Golden Bull Limited and Equifax Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Golden Bull Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Equifax Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Equifax Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $114.25 average target price and a -16.06% potential downside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Golden Bull Limited shares and 89.1% of Equifax Inc. shares. About 75% of Golden Bull Limited’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.4% are Equifax Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Golden Bull Limited -29.92% -46.63% -52.92% -28.28% -19.47% -29.38% Equifax Inc. -1.07% -5.9% 9.42% 16.26% 4.61% 27.48%

For the past year Golden Bull Limited has -29.38% weaker performance while Equifax Inc. has 27.48% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Equifax Inc. beats Golden Bull Limited.

Equifax Inc. provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services. The International segment provides information service products, which include consumer and commercial services, such as credit and financial information, and credit scoring and modeling; and credit and other marketing products and services, as well as offers information, technology, and services to support debt collections and recovery management. The Workforce Solutions segment provides employment, income, and social security number verification services; and payroll-based transaction and employment tax management services. The Global Consumer Solutions segment offers credit information, credit monitoring, and identity theft protection products directly to consumers through the Internet and hard-copy formats. Equifax Inc. serves customers in financial service, mortgage, human resource, consumer, commercial, telecommunication, retail, automotive, utility, brokerage, healthcare, and insurance industries, as well as state and federal governments. It operates in the United States, Canada, Argentina, Brazil, Australia, New Zealand, Chile, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Honduras, Mexico, Paraguay, Uruguay, Peru, Portugal, the Republic of Ireland, Spain, the United Kingdom, Cambodia, Malaysia, India, Russia, and Singapore. Equifax Inc. was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.