Golden Bull Limited (DNJR) and CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF) Contrasting side by side

Since Golden Bull Limited (NASDAQ:DNJR) and CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF) are part of the Credit Services industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golden Bull Limited 7 6.30 N/A -0.23 0.00 CNFinance Holdings Limited 6 0.00 N/A 1.82 3.02

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Golden Bull Limited and CNFinance Holdings Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Golden Bull Limited and CNFinance Holdings Limited’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golden Bull Limited 0.00% -27.8% -25.5% CNFinance Holdings Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Golden Bull Limited shares and 34.8% of CNFinance Holdings Limited shares. Golden Bull Limited’s share owned by insiders are 75%. Competitively, CNFinance Holdings Limited has 55.72% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Golden Bull Limited -29.92% -46.63% -52.92% -28.28% -19.47% -29.38% CNFinance Holdings Limited -4.86% -12.63% -6.62% -27.63% 0% -0.18%

For the past year Golden Bull Limited was more bearish than CNFinance Holdings Limited.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors CNFinance Holdings Limited beats Golden Bull Limited.