Goldcorp New (Put) (GG) Shareholder Wolverine Asset Management Decreased Stake as Valuation Were Volatile; Miller Howard Investments Has Decreased Its One Gas Com (OGS) Stake by $343,273

Wolverine Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Goldcorp Inc New (Put) (GG) by 53.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wolverine Asset Management Llc sold 49,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 43,000 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $491,000, down from 92,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wolverine Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Goldcorp Inc New (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $11.19 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 13, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical GG News: 25/04/2018 – GOLDCORP REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR YEAR GOLD PRODUCTION; 25/04/2018 – GOLDCORP INC – FY 2018 GUIDANCE RECONFIRMED FOR GOLD PRODUCTION; 21/05/2018 – Goldcorp Says Peru and Nevada Would Make Its Portfolio Perfect; 22/03/2018 – S&P REVISES GOLDCORP INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 25/04/2018 – GOLDCORP INC – BORDEN PROJECT ON TRACK FOR COMMERCIAL PRODUCTION BY H2 2019; 22/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Outlook On Goldcorp Inc. To Stable From Negative; 25/04/2018 – GOLDCORP 1Q EPS 8C, EST. 10C; 30/04/2018 – Tr’ondëk Hwëch’in and Goldcorp Sign Collaboration Agreement; 18/05/2018 – Goldcorp’s Telfer Sees Gold Prices Going ‘Significantly Higher’ (Video); 26/04/2018 – Goldcorp Announces Voting Results from Annual Shareholders Meetings

Miller Howard Investments Inc decreased its stake in One Gas Inc Com (OGS) by 7.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miller Howard Investments Inc sold 3,857 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 47,049 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.19M, down from 50,906 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc who had been investing in One Gas Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $91.24. About 111,816 shares traded. ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) has risen 22.07% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.64% the S&P500. Some Historical OGS News: 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: One Gas May Benefit, Industry Posts 6th Straight Gain; 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Affirms 2018 Fincl Guidance; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: One Gas May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 5 Yrs; 10/05/2018 – One Gas at American Gas Association Financial Forum May 21; 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Inc. 1Q Operating Income $130.3 Million; 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Inc. 1Q Net $90.8M; 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Inc. 1Q EPS $1.72; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: One Gas May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Straight Gain; 19/04/2018 – DJ ONE Gas Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OGS); 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Inc. Backs 2018 Net $156M-Net $168M

Wolverine Asset Management Llc, which manages about $6.60 billion and $7.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dte Energy Co by 29,350 shares to 47,162 shares, valued at $2.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rayonier Advanced Matls Inc (Put) (NYSE:RYAM) by 222,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 270,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Alliancebernstein Natl Muni (AFB).

Analysts await ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.42 EPS, up 7.69% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.39 per share. OGS’s profit will be $22.13 million for 54.31 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual EPS reported by ONE Gas, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -76.14% negative EPS growth.

Miller Howard Investments Inc, which manages about $6.68 billion and $3.63 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B (NYSE:UPS) by 4,929 shares to 46,855 shares, valued at $5.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fedex Corp Com (NYSE:FDX) by 43,299 shares in the quarter, for a total of 80,315 shares, and has risen its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp Com (NYSE:APC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold OGS shares while 68 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 38.04 million shares or 3.35% less from 39.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The California-based First Quadrant LP Ca has invested 0.1% in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS). Mercer Capital Advisers owns 150 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Company invested in 17,534 shares or 0% of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.06% in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS). Kbc Grp Nv has invested 0.02% in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS). Charles Schwab Management has 435,586 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Savings Bank Of America De holds 0% of its portfolio in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) for 68,359 shares. Moreover, Donaldson Cap has 0.04% invested in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys holds 0.01% in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) or 9,262 shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al reported 0.27% in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS). Geode Ltd Llc owns 607,050 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Hsbc Holdg Public Limited Liability Com, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 9,971 shares. Automobile Association holds 35,552 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Magellan Asset Ltd, a Australia-based fund reported 44,155 shares. Btim invested 0.57% in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS).

