Goldcorp New (Prn) (GG) Shareholder Tsp Capital Management Group Decreased Its Holding; Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holder Cadinha & Co Upped Its Position by $3.79 Million as Share Value Rose

Cadinha & Co Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 54.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadinha & Co Llc bought 2,129 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,046 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.77 million, up from 3,917 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadinha & Co Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $956.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $30.77 during the last trading session, reaching $1943.05. About 4.93 million shares traded or 28.38% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 04/04/2018 – Amazon could do a lot to fix the US health-care system – but Walmart could do more; 19/03/2018 – Diageo Launches ‘Happy Hour’ Skill For Amazon Alexa Celebrating One Of The Most Spirited Hours In The Day; 14/03/2018 – Amazon steps into a Vietnamese market that is far from empty; 07/05/2018 – Snap Replaces Chief Financial Officer With Amazon Exec — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Raises Annual Prime Price to $119 From $99; 13/03/2018 – Avalara Launches Inventory Report for Amazon FBA Sellers; 14/05/2018 – Home Depot well placed to withstand ”Amazon effect,” investors say; 22/03/2018 – Chicago Brkg Biz: Graffiti removals spiked near HQ2 sites ahead of Amazon visit this week; 15/03/2018 – Japan Antitrust Watchdog Probes Amazon–Again; 05/04/2018 – Trump’s latest Amazon tweet storm hit The Washington Post, which is owned by Jeff Bezos

Tsp Capital Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Goldcorp Inc New (Prn) (GG) by 8.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc sold 41,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 429,266 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.91 million, down from 470,266 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Goldcorp Inc New (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $11.19 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 27, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical GG News: 30/04/2018 – Tr’ondëk Hwëch’in and Goldcorp Sign Collaboration Agreement; 14/05/2018 – Banco Santander Adds Goldcorp, Exits D.R. Horton: 13F; 25/04/2018 – GOLDCORP 1Q EPS 8C, EST. 10C; 26/04/2018 – SPHINX RESOURCES – IN CONNECTION WITH DEAL, GOLDCORP WILL ACQUIRE 14% INTEREST IN QPM UNDER SUBSCRIPTION AGREEMENT BETWEEN CANADA STRATEGIC & GOLDCORP; 25/04/2018 – GOLDCORP REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR YEAR GOLD PRODUCTION; 26/04/2018 – Strategic investment by Goldcorp to create a new gold explorer in the Eeyou lstchee James Bay territory of Quebec with Canada Strategic Metals, Matamec Explorations and Sphinx Re; 06/03/2018 GOLDCORP DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.02 PER SHARE; 25/04/2018 – GOLDCORP INC – BORDEN PROJECT ON TRACK FOR COMMERCIAL PRODUCTION BY H2 2019; 14/05/2018 – Banco Santander SA Buys New 1.5% Position in Goldcorp; 22/03/2018 – S&P REVISES GOLDCORP INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB+’

Cadinha & Co Llc, which manages about $952.64 million and $510.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Barclays 20 Plus Yr (TLT) by 3,299 shares to 280,646 shares, valued at $35.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 222,116 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 115,040 shares, and cut its stake in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR).

