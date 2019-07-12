Goldcorp New (Prn) (GG) Shareholder Tsp Capital Management Group Decreased Holding; Target Com (TGT) Holding Lifted by Greatmark Investment Partners Inc

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc increased its stake in Target Corp Com (TGT) by 14689.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc bought 117,519 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 118,319 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.50 million, up from 800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Target Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $86.47. About 4.91 million shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has declined 2.87% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.30% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 31/05/2018 – Target and Shipt Launch Same-Day Delivery in Wisconsin; 28/03/2018 – Companies interested in the locations include Target, Aldi, Big Lots and some real estate investment trusts; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Rev $16.78B; 06/03/2018 – TARGET 2-DAY OFFER IS FOR ORDERS OVER $35 OR MADE WITH RED CARD; 06/03/2018 – TARGET RAISING MINIMUM HOURLY WAGE TO $12 IN 2018; 15/04/2018 – PREVIEW-South Dakota e-commerce sale tax fight reaches U.S. Supreme Court; 23/05/2018 – TARGET CORP – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES GROWTH OF 3.0 PERCENT; 02/04/2018 – Straggling behind Wal-Mart and Amazon, Target needs to make a bold move; 23/05/2018 – TARGET SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.30 TO $1.50, EST. $1.35; 06/03/2018 – Target 4Q Adj EPS $1.37

Tsp Capital Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Goldcorp Inc New (Prn) (GG) by 8.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc sold 41,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 429,266 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.91M, down from 470,266 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Goldcorp Inc New (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $11.19 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 12, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical GG News: 14/05/2018 – Banco Santander SA Buys New 1.5% Position in Goldcorp; 25/04/2018 – Goldcorp 1Q Net $67M; 25/04/2018 – Goldcorp 1Q EPS 8c; 22/03/2018 – S&P REVISES GOLDCORP INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 25/04/2018 – GOLDCORP INC – FY 2018 GUIDANCE RECONFIRMED FOR GOLD PRODUCTION; 30/04/2018 – Tr’ondëk Hwëch’in and Goldcorp Sign Collaboration Agreement; 26/04/2018 – Strategic investment by Goldcorp to create a new gold explorer in the Eeyou lstchee James Bay territory of Quebec with Canada Strategic Metals, Matamec Explorations and Sphinx Re; 14/05/2018 – Banco Santander Adds Goldcorp, Exits D.R. Horton: 13F; 22/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Outlook On Goldcorp Inc. To Stable From Negative; 29/03/2018 – GOLDCORP DEPOSITS FIRST GOLD ON TRADEWIND BLOCKCHAIN

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $285.51M and $317.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp Com (NYSE:ABC) by 4,330 shares to 3,500 shares, valued at $278,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

