Goldcorp New (GG) Stock Were Volatile While Toron Capital Markets Cut Its Position by $27.87 Million; Martin Marietta Matls (MLM) Holding Has Raised by Bourgeon Capital Management Llc

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (MLM) by 161.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc bought 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% with the market. The hedge fund held 3,235 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $651,000, up from 1,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Martin Marietta Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $224.58. About 325,688 shares traded. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 1.80% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 10/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS SAYS NO ONE WAS INJURED IN CITED INCIDENT AT ITS BEDROCK QUARRY IN CENTER POINT, TEXAS – SEC FILING; 11/05/2018 – Egerton Capital (Uk) LLP Exits Position in Martin Marietta; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC QTRLY SHR $0.16; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $802.0 MLN VS $843.9 MLN; 19/04/2018 – DJ Martin Marietta Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MLM); 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Reaches Areement With DOJ Resolving All Competition Issues With Respect to Acquisition; 25/04/2018 – DOJ: Martin Marietta Settlement Related to Bluegrass Deal Calls for Quarry Divestitures; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta 1Q Rev $802M; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Sees Deal Accretive to EPS and Cash Flow Ex-Merger Expenses; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $450 MLN TO $500 MLN

Toron Capital Markets Inc decreased its stake in Goldcorp Inc New (GG) by 99.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toron Capital Markets Inc sold 2.53M shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 20,111 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $230,000, down from 2.55 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toron Capital Markets Inc who had been investing in Goldcorp Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $11.19 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 26, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical GG News: 22/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Outlook On Goldcorp Inc. To Stable From Negative; 10/05/2018 – Templeton Adds Goldcorp, Exits Halliburton, Cuts Amgen: 13F; 22/03/2018 – S&P REVISES GOLDCORP INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 25/04/2018 – GOLDCORP REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR YEAR GOLD PRODUCTION; 30/04/2018 – Tr’ondëk Hwëch’in and Goldcorp Sign Collaboration Agreement; 15/05/2018 – Goldcorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Goldcorp 1Q EPS 8c; 26/04/2018 – Goldcorp Announces Voting Results from Annual Shareholders Meetings; 30/04/2018 – TR’ONDEK HWECH’IN & GOLDCORP SIGN COLLABORATION PACT; 25/04/2018 – GOLDCORP INC – PROGRAM TO IMPLEMENT $250 MLN OF SUSTAINABLE ANNUAL EFFICIENCIES BY MIDDLE OF 2018 IS ON TRACK

Toron Capital Markets Inc, which manages about $1.83 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 8,091 shares to 215,235 shares, valued at $19.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) by 14,591 shares in the quarter, for a total of 202,462 shares, and has risen its stake in Canadian Natl Ry Co (NYSE:CNI).

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $244.47 million and $170.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Accenture Plc F Class A (NYSE:ACN) by 16,595 shares to 17,797 shares, valued at $3.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.