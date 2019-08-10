Goldcorp New (GG) Stock Value Were Volatile While Kopernik Global Investors Cut Stake by $14.70 Million; Linscomb & Williams Has Trimmed Its Position in Cheniere Energy (LNG) by $741,200

Kopernik Global Investors Llc decreased its stake in Goldcorp Inc New (GG) by 99.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kopernik Global Investors Llc sold 1.34 million shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 11,793 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $135,000, down from 1.35 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kopernik Global Investors Llc who had been investing in Goldcorp Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $11.19 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 10, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical GG News: 25/04/2018 – GOLDCORP REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR YEAR GOLD PRODUCTION; 24/05/2018 – Goldcorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Banco Santander SA Buys New 1.5% Position in Goldcorp; 21/05/2018 – Goldcorp Says Peru and Nevada Would Make Its Portfolio Perfect; 10/05/2018 – WHEATON RELEASES GOLDCORP GUARANTEE UNDER SILVER PURCHASE PACT; 26/04/2018 – Mednax process on life support; 25/04/2018 – GOLDCORP INC – FY 2018 GUIDANCE RECONFIRMED FOR GOLD PRODUCTION; 26/04/2018 – Strategic investment by Goldcorp to create a new gold explorer in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay territory of Quebec with Canada S; 29/03/2018 – GOLDCORP DEPOSITS FIRST GOLD ON TRADEWIND BLOCKCHAIN; 25/04/2018 – GOLDCORP INC – BORDEN PROJECT ON TRACK FOR COMMERCIAL PRODUCTION BY H2 2019

Linscomb & Williams Inc decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 26.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Linscomb & Williams Inc sold 10,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 30,375 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.08 million, down from 41,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $62.34. About 2.22 million shares traded or 15.54% up from the average. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 17/05/2018 – CQH GETS MERGER PROPOSAL FROM CHENIERE ENERGY, INC; 22/05/2018 – Cheniere Makes Positive Final Investment Decision on Train 3 at the Corpus Christi Liquefaction Project; 07/03/2018 – Cheniere Has Opened Beijing Office — CERAWeek Market Talk; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE TO GIVE FINAL CORPUS CHRISTI 3 OK IN NEXT FEW WEEKS; 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings, LLC Receives Merger Proposal from Cheniere Energy, Inc; 27/04/2018 – Cheniere Energy Partners, $L.P., LNG: Fire reported yesterday at Sabine Pass #LNG, acc to local fire officials. @Cheniere handled with internal staff – no word yet on extent of damage. Alert updated on @ICIS_energy LNG Edge. – ! $L; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy 1Q EPS $1.50; 21/03/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for March 21 (Table); 06/03/2018 – Exclusive – Cheniere preps debt for next LNG train; 22/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY – PLANS TO ISSUE A FULL NOTICE TO PROCEED TO BECHTEL TO CONTINUE CONSTRUCTION WHICH BEGAN IN LATE 2017 UNDER LIMITED NOTICE TO PROCEED

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold LNG shares while 136 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 226.57 million shares or 0.37% less from 227.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge Invest Rech Advsr invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Keybank Association Oh invested in 3,341 shares. Oppenheimer And Incorporated owns 10,100 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 850 are held by Optimum Advisors. Cypress Cap Mngmt Limited Company (Wy), a Wyoming-based fund reported 400 shares. Duquesne Family Office Limited Liability Co holds 1.21% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) or 611,200 shares. Bancshares Of America Corp De invested in 0.02% or 1.67 million shares. Pacific Glob Inv holds 0.22% or 14,555 shares. Utah Retirement Sys invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Nordea Invest Mgmt Ab stated it has 0% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Asset Mngmt holds 42,660 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has 313,611 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Principal Financial Gp owns 21,968 shares. Advisory Rech accumulated 0.53% or 398,105 shares. Pinnacle Assocs, New York-based fund reported 56,475 shares.

Linscomb & Williams Inc, which manages about $2.25 billion and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wisdomtree Tr Us S Cap Qty Div (DGRS) by 9,679 shares to 326,498 shares, valued at $11.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB) by 12,911 shares in the quarter, for a total of 144,176 shares, and has risen its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

