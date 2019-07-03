Goldcorp New (GG) Shareholder Toron Capital Markets Decreased Its Position by $27.87 Million as Stock Were Volatile; Kellner Capital Holding in Red Hat (RHT) Increased by $7.55 Million as Share Price Rose

Kellner Capital Llc increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 231.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kellner Capital Llc bought 41,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 59,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.85M, up from 17,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kellner Capital Llc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $187.69. About 2.07 million shares traded or 25.79% up from the average. Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) has risen 12.46% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.03% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Red Hat Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RHT); 22/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $179 FROM $148; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Red Hat To ‘BBB+’ On Strong Op Performance; Otll Stb; 02/05/2018 – Trilio Announces Version 3 of Its Revolutionary TrilioVault Data Protection Software, Expands to Support Red Hat Virtualization; 26/03/2018 – Red Hat 4Q Adj EPS 91c; 07/05/2018 – Using OpenShift on OpenStack, Red Hat Customers Power Infrastructure and Application Modernization; 02/05/2018 – Forty8Fifty Labs Collaborates with Red Hat to Enable Digital Transformation through Application Development and Integration Pro; 08/03/2018 Red Hat Brings the Power and Flexibility of Red Hat Virtualization to SAP HANA® Environments; 10/04/2018 – DLT Solutions Awarded DoD Enterprise Software Initiative Contract for Red Hat; 30/05/2018 – CARAHSOFT GETS DOD BLANKET BUY PACT FOR RHT SOFTWARE, SERVICES

Toron Capital Markets Inc decreased its stake in Goldcorp Inc New (GG) by 99.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toron Capital Markets Inc sold 2.53 million shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 20,111 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $230,000, down from 2.55 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toron Capital Markets Inc who had been investing in Goldcorp Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $11.19 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 3, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical GG News: 25/04/2018 – GOLDCORP INC – BORDEN PROJECT ON TRACK FOR COMMERCIAL PRODUCTION BY H2 2019; 26/04/2018 – GOLDCORP CEO DAVID GAROFALO SPEAKS IN 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 21/05/2018 – Goldcorp Says Peru and Nevada Would Make Its Portfolio Perfect; 25/04/2018 – GOLDCORP PROVIDES FIRST QUARTER 2018 EXPLORATION UPDATE; 25/04/2018 – Goldcorp 1Q Net $67M; 14/05/2018 – Banco Santander Adds Goldcorp, Exits D.R. Horton: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Mednax process on life support; 22/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Outlook On Goldcorp Inc. To Stable From Negative; 18/05/2018 – Goldcorp’s Telfer Sees Gold Prices Going ‘Significantly Higher’ (Video); 25/04/2018 – Goldcorp 1Q EPS 8c

Toron Capital Markets Inc, which manages about $1.83 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Montreal Que (NYSE:BMO) by 8,885 shares to 934,002 shares, valued at $69.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nutrien Ltd by 18,025 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.24 million shares, and has risen its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV).

More notable recent Goldcorp Inc. (NYSE:GG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Both Newmont And Goldcorp Investors Have Reasons To Be Unhappy With The Merger – Seeking Alpha” on January 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Moab Capital Partnersâ€™ Return, AUM, and Holdings (Part II) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Goldcorp guides for higher 2019 gold equivalent production – Seeking Alpha” on January 28, 2019. More interesting news about Goldcorp Inc. (NYSE:GG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Barrick Wants To Merge With Newmont, Opportunity In Goldcorp Shares – Seeking Alpha” published on February 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Newmont-Goldcorp merger cleared by Canadian regulator – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 19, 2019.