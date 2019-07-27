Goldcorp New (GG) Shareholder Toron Capital Markets Decreased Holding; As Sociedad Quimica Minera De C (SQM) Share Value Declined, Clearbridge Investments Has Boosted by $9.47 Million Its Stake

Toron Capital Markets Inc decreased its stake in Goldcorp Inc New (GG) by 99.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toron Capital Markets Inc sold 2.53M shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 20,111 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $230,000, down from 2.55 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toron Capital Markets Inc who had been investing in Goldcorp Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $11.19 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 27, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Clearbridge Investments Llc increased its stake in Sociedad Quimica Minera De C (SQM) by 33.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearbridge Investments Llc bought 249,333 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.26% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 994,919 shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.25 million, up from 745,586 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearbridge Investments Llc who had been investing in Sociedad Quimica Minera De C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $30.25. About 400,898 shares traded. Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) has declined 38.84% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.27% the S&P500. Some Historical SQM News: 08/05/2018 – NUTRIEN RUNNING BEHIND ON POTASH EXPORT SHIPMENTS DUE TO CANADA RAILWAY PROBLEMS, BUT SEEING RAIL IMPROVEMENTS – EXECUTIVE VP, POTASH; 08/05/2018 – China suspects others lobbied to block it from Chilean lithium -official; 30/05/2018 – TIANQI LITHIUM SAYS SHARE TRADE TO HALT FROM MAY 31; 17/05/2018 – Tianqi Lithium buys $4.1bn stake in Chile’s SQM; 09/05/2018 – Private firm takes on Codelco for control of Chile lithium deposit; 17/05/2018 – China’s Tianqi Lithium to buy a quarter of Chile’s SQM for $4.1 bln; 08/05/2018 – NUTRIEN NEEDS TO KEEP ALL 4 RED POTASH MINES OPEN ‘RIGHT NOW’ – EXECUTIVE VICE-PRESIDENT; 17/05/2018 – Tianqi Lithium buys into Chile’s SQM; 02/04/2018 – Shareholders in Chilean lithium firm SQM move to shake up governance; 26/05/2018 – RUSSIA WORKING TO CONTAIN 900 SQ.M. FIRE AT PRISON: INTERFAX

Toron Capital Markets Inc, which manages about $1.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chubb Limited by 4,300 shares to 146,185 shares, valued at $20.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 23,962 shares in the quarter, for a total of 211,767 shares, and has risen its stake in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA).