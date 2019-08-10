Goldcorp New (GG) Shareholder Intact Investment Management Cut Holding as Share Value Were Volatile; Dunkin Brands Group (DNKN) Position Increased by Capstone Financial Advisors Inc

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (DNKN) by 23.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc bought 12,716 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.99% . The institutional investor held 66,563 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.00M, up from 53,847 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Dunkin Brands Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $82.05. About 596,522 shares traded. Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) has risen 16.38% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.38% the S&P500. Some Historical DNKN News: 09/05/2018 – Share The Love: Dunkin’ Donuts Unveils New Royal Love Donut To Celebrate The Royal Wedding; 26/04/2018 – CHANOS SHORT DUNKIN’ BRANDS, RESTAURANT BRANDS FOR A YEAR; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC – CONTINUES TO EXPECT APPROXIMATELY ONE PERCENT COMPARABLE STORE SALES GROWTH FOR DUNKIN’ DONUTS U.S. IN 2018; 17/04/2018 – Baskin-Robbins Launches Dunkin’ Donuts Coffee lnspired Ice Cream Flavors in Grocers’ Freezers Across the Country; 29/05/2018 – Cool Beverages That Scream Summer: Dunkin’ Donuts Serves Ice Cream Flavored Coffees and New Frozen Lemonade; 22/05/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC – FINAL SETTLEMENT OF ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED IN AUGUST 2018; 09/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Announces Plans For Five New Restaurants Throughout North Carolina With New And Existing Franchisees; 22/05/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC – REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION IS GOOD FOR A PERIOD OF TWO YEARS; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC QTRLY REVENUES $301.3 MLN VS $296.4 MLN; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS – CONTINUES TO EXPECT 2018 ICE CREAM MARGIN DOLLARS TO BE FLAT COMPARED TO 2017 FROM A PROFIT DOLLAR STANDPOINT

Intact Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Goldcorp Inc New (GG) by 56.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intact Investment Management Inc sold 1.04M shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 786,100 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.00M, down from 1.82M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Goldcorp Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $11.19 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 10, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical GG News: 25/04/2018 – Goldcorp 1Q EPS 8c; 15/05/2018 – Goldcorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 GOLDCORP DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.02 PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – Strategic investment by Goldcorp to create a new gold explorer in the Eeyou lstchee James Bay territory of Quebec with Canada Strategic Metals, Matamec Explorations and Sphinx Re; 26/04/2018 – SPHINX RESOURCES – IN CONNECTION WITH DEAL, GOLDCORP WILL ACQUIRE 14% INTEREST IN QPM UNDER SUBSCRIPTION AGREEMENT BETWEEN CANADA STRATEGIC & GOLDCORP; 14/05/2018 – Banco Santander Adds Goldcorp, Exits D.R. Horton: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Goldcorp 1Q Net $67M; 18/05/2018 – Goldcorp’s Telfer Sees Gold Prices Going ‘Significantly Higher’ (Video); 26/04/2018 – GOLDCORP COSTS TO FALL `QUITE APPRECIABLY’ IN 2ND HALF: CEO; 26/04/2018 – Goldcorp Announces Voting Results from Annual Shareholders Meetings

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.12 billion and $585.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EMB) by 6,671 shares to 2,730 shares, valued at $300,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IGF) by 102,159 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,443 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IXUS).

More notable recent Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Market Volatility Have You Worried? 4 Stocks to Buy That Should Do Fine – 24/7 Wall St.” on March 11, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Dunkin’ Brands Talks Espresso Opportunities and Growing Pains – The Motley Fool” published on February 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Dunkin’ Brands (DNKN) to Report Q2 Results: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “RBC Downgrades Dunkin Brands On Valuation, Says Coffee Franchise Taking ‘Necessary Steps’ – Benzinga” published on September 14, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Data Deluge – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

More notable recent Goldcorp Inc. (NYSE:GG) news were published by: Gurufocus.com which released: “Bridgewater’s Top 5 Metals and Mining Holdings – GuruFocus.com” on July 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Goldcorp: Q3 Report Was Just Bad – Seeking Alpha” published on October 25, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Goldcorp: Not The Payday That Shareholders Envisioned – Seeking Alpha” on January 18, 2019. More interesting news about Goldcorp Inc. (NYSE:GG) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Investors Have Little Reason to Stick With Goldcorp Stock – Investorplace.com” published on April 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Goldcorp Inc (GG) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Intact Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.80 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 16,300 shares to 102,400 shares, valued at $7.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:PEGI) by 461,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.74 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ssr Mng Inc.