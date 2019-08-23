Goldcorp New Com (GG) Valuation Were Volatile While Clean Yield Group Decreased Its Holding by $462,000; Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Cut Its Phillips 66 (PSX) Holding by $6.31 Million as Share Price Rose

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 86.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc sold 66,382 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 10,760 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02M, down from 77,142 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $98.46. About 1.78M shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 12/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BORGER REFINERY EXPECTS ALL UNITS TO BE BACK IN PRODUCTION BY MIDDLE OF NEXT WEEK; 06/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery restarting from plantwide overhaul; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME $24,046 MLN VS $23,712 MLN; 22/05/2018 – Dennis K Burke Becomes Northeast Distributor for Phillips 66/Kendall Lubricants; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Adj EPS $1.04; 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66: PIPELINE TO BE PLACED IN SERVICE BY END OF 2019; 08/03/2018 – Phillips 66 begins Alliance refinery begins reformer, HTU work; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S: SPONSORED MLPS TO CONTINUE BORROWING, BUT AT COST TO SPONSORS’ CREDIT QUALITY; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 expects late 2019 investment decision on ethane cracker -CEO; 16/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY RESTARTING GASOLINE UNITS

Clean Yield Group decreased its stake in Goldcorp Inc New Com (GG) by 53.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clean Yield Group sold 42,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 36,400 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $416,000, down from 78,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clean Yield Group who had been investing in Goldcorp Inc New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $11.19 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical GG News: 26/04/2018 – Strategic investment by Goldcorp to create a new gold explorer in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay territory of Quebec with Canada S; 14/05/2018 – Banco Santander Adds Goldcorp, Exits D.R. Horton: 13F; 26/04/2018 – GOLDCORP COSTS TO FALL `QUITE APPRECIABLY’ IN 2ND HALF: CEO; 25/04/2018 – Goldcorp 1Q EPS 8c; 25/04/2018 – GOLDCORP INC – BORDEN PROJECT ON TRACK FOR COMMERCIAL PRODUCTION BY H2 2019; 26/04/2018 – Mednax process on life support; 26/04/2018 – Goldcorp Announces Voting Results from Annual Shareholders Meetings; 14/05/2018 – Banco Santander SA Buys New 1.5% Position in Goldcorp; 22/03/2018 – S&P REVISES GOLDCORP INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 26/04/2018 – SPHINX RESOURCES – IN CONNECTION WITH DEAL, GOLDCORP WILL ACQUIRE 14% INTEREST IN QPM UNDER SUBSCRIPTION AGREEMENT BETWEEN CANADA STRATEGIC & GOLDCORP

Clean Yield Group, which manages about $246.53 million and $247.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biogen Inc Com (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 2,990 shares to 10,313 shares, valued at $2.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vodafone Group Plc New Sponsored Adr (NASDAQ:VOD) by 183,439 shares in the quarter, for a total of 422,225 shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc Com (NASDAQ:GILD).

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 24.84% or $0.77 from last year’s $3.1 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.05 billion for 10.56 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.02 actual earnings per share reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.85% negative EPS growth.

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc, which manages about $175.20M and $190.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carnival Corp New F (NYSE:CCL) by 6,075 shares to 37,857 shares, valued at $1.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 33,560 shares in the quarter, for a total of 93,715 shares, and has risen its stake in Costco Whsl Corp (NASDAQ:COST).