Goldcorp (GG) Market Value Were Volatile While Carmignac Gestion Has Lowered by $24.99 Million Its Stake; As Apollo Global Mgmt (APO) Shares Rose, Lonestar Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake by $2.80 Million

Lonestar Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (APO) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lonestar Capital Management Llc sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.73% with the market. The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.65 million, down from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lonestar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $35.05. About 1.39 million shares traded or 6.97% up from the average. Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) has risen 9.12% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.69% the S&P500. Some Historical APO News: 30/05/2018 – HNA’s Spanish Hotelier Stake Is Said to Attract Elliott, Apollo; 11/04/2018 – FirstGroup rejects takeover approach from Apollo; 25/05/2018 – INDIA’S APL APOLLO TUBES LTD APLA.NS – MARCH QTR CONSOL PROFIT 445.1 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 499.1 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 13/04/2018 – Sen. Warren: Warren, Cummings, Carper, Peters Press Citigroup and Apollo on Concerns about Kushner Family Business Loans; 26/05/2018 – NASA Administrator Reflects on Legacy Record-Breaking Skylab, Apollo Astronaut; 27/03/2018 – HTG Molecular Diagnostics Secures Debt Facility with MidCap Financial; 16/04/2018 – CARLYLE’S BOSWELL FORMERLY OF APOLLO; 12/04/2018 – FirstGroup could face pressure to break up after rejecting approach; 23/05/2018 – APOLLO PIPES 4Q NET 120.1M RUPEES VS 54.2M; 15/05/2018 – Books: The Paradoxes and the Glory of Apollo 8’s Journey Around the Moon

Carmignac Gestion decreased its stake in Goldcorp Inc (GG) by 17.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carmignac Gestion sold 2.27M shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 10.42M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $119.23M, down from 12.69 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carmignac Gestion who had been investing in Goldcorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $11.19 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 31, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical GG News: 26/04/2018 – Strategic investment by Goldcorp to create a new gold explorer in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay territory of Quebec with Canada S; 18/05/2018 – Goldcorp’s Telfer Sees Gold Prices Going ‘Significantly Higher’ (Video); 25/04/2018 – Goldcorp 1Q Net $67M; 26/04/2018 – Mednax process on life support; 26/04/2018 – Strategic investment by Goldcorp to create a new gold explorer in the Eeyou lstchee James Bay territory of Quebec with Canada Strategic Metals, Matamec Explorations and Sphinx Re; 26/04/2018 – GOLDCORP COSTS TO FALL `QUITE APPRECIABLY’ IN 2ND HALF: CEO; 25/04/2018 – GOLDCORP INC – PROGRAM TO IMPLEMENT $250 MLN OF SUSTAINABLE ANNUAL EFFICIENCIES BY MIDDLE OF 2018 IS ON TRACK; 25/04/2018 – GOLDCORP REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR YEAR GOLD PRODUCTION; 26/04/2018 – GOLDCORP CEO DAVID GAROFALO SPEAKS IN 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 25/04/2018 – GOLDCORP INC – BORDEN PROJECT ON TRACK FOR COMMERCIAL PRODUCTION BY H2 2019

Carmignac Gestion, which manages about $8.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jd.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 1.98M shares to 9.68M shares, valued at $291.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 18,431 shares in the quarter, for a total of 176,523 shares, and has risen its stake in Transportador Gas Sur (NYSE:TGS).

