Goldcorp (GG) Holding Raised by Cohen & Steers Inc; Visteon Com (VC) Stock Rose While Bronson Point Management Upped by $670,000 Its Holding

Cohen & Steers Inc increased its stake in Goldcorp Inc (GG) by 52.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen & Steers Inc bought 62,772 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 181,428 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.08M, up from 118,656 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc who had been investing in Goldcorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $11.19 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical GG News: 15/05/2018 – Goldcorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – GOLDCORP REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR YEAR GOLD PRODUCTION; 06/03/2018 GOLDCORP DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.02 PER SHARE; 30/04/2018 – TR’ONDEK HWECH’IN & GOLDCORP SIGN COLLABORATION PACT; 26/04/2018 – Goldcorp Announces Voting Results from Annual Shareholders Meetings; 24/05/2018 – Goldcorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Mednax process on life support; 30/04/2018 – Tr’ondëk Hwëch’in and Goldcorp Sign Collaboration Agreement; 14/05/2018 – Banco Santander Adds Goldcorp, Exits D.R. Horton: 13F; 21/05/2018 – Goldcorp Says Peru and Nevada Would Make Its Portfolio Perfect

Bronson Point Management Llc increased its stake in Visteon Corp Com (VC) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bronson Point Management Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The hedge fund held 20,000 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35 million, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bronson Point Management Llc who had been investing in Visteon Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.95% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $64.41. About 318,127 shares traded. Visteon Corporation (NYSE:VC) has declined 42.86% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.86% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold VC shares while 69 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 31.12 million shares or 3.19% less from 32.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Financial Inc reported 16,761 shares. Robecosam Ag has 432,000 shares for 1.2% of their portfolio. Quantbot Technologies Lp, a New York-based fund reported 6,800 shares. Vanguard Grp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Barclays Plc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). State Street accumulated 0% or 758,493 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Comm reported 24 shares. Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0.01% invested in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) for 73,907 shares. Dupont Capital Management, Delaware-based fund reported 2,300 shares. Moreover, Retirement Of Alabama has 0.01% invested in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) for 36,767 shares. Numerixs Inv Technology holds 0.08% in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) or 8,418 shares. Crow Point Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 3,530 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Bancorporation Of stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Moreover, Swiss Bankshares has 0% invested in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) for 52,700 shares. Millennium Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.08% or 811,883 shares.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $302,860 activity. MANZO ROBERT bought $195,020 worth of Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) on Wednesday, June 5.

Bronson Point Management Llc, which manages about $1.86B and $146.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST) by 87,000 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $2.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Cohen & Steers Inc, which manages about $36.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anthem Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 58,751 shares to 21,174 shares, valued at $6.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Essex Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 165,380 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.73M shares, and cut its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW).

