Gold Standard Ventures (GSV) Holder Tocqueville Asset Management LP Has Upped Stake by $625,000; Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake Has Boosted by Partnervest Advisory Services Llc

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Gold Standard Ventures Corp (GSV) by 6.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp bought 625,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 10.14 million shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.32 million, up from 9.51M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Gold Standard Ventures Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $286.41M market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.04. About 237,479 shares traded. Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSEMKT:GSV) has declined 42.86% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.86% the S&P500. Some Historical GSV News: 10/05/2018 JP Morgan Chase Buys New 1% Position in Gold Standard Ventures

Partnervest Advisory Services Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 19.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partnervest Advisory Services Llc bought 199 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,210 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.16M, up from 1,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $901.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $32.08 during the last trading session, reaching $1823.24. About 4.64M shares traded or 19.35% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 13/03/2018 – The recall covers six versions of the Amazon Basics portable battery; 14/05/2018 – CITY COUNCIL’S “HOSTILE APPROACH AND RHETORIC” FORCES AMAZON TO QUESTION ITS GROWTH IN SEATTLE – STATEMENT; 09/05/2018 – Rakuten Super Logistics Partners With inVia Robotics to Integrate Autonomous Mobile Robots into US Warehouses; 24/05/2018 – AMAZON AWS LAUNCHES INNOVATION CENTER IN XI’AN, CHINA: XINHUA; 06/03/2018 – Amazon Studios Greenlights 1H-Hour Animated Series Undone From Michael Eisner’s Tornante Co and Acclaimed Creators Raphael Bob-Waksberg and Kate Purdy; 07/03/2018 – Amazon says it’s aware that some Echo devices are creepily laughing at people, and it’s working on a fix; 14/05/2018 – Cities Hawk Their Amazon Pitches to Other Companies; 19/04/2018 – CNN: Exclusive: Ads from over 300 companies and organizations – from Adidas to Amazon – ran on YouTube channels promotin…; 13/03/2018 – Tony Romm: for the moment, sources say the event is set for March 20. hearing attendees are reps from FB, Google, Amazon, Snap; 29/03/2018 – According to Axios, President Trump wants to take on Amazon over its tax treatment

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Navellier And Assocs has 1.01% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 3,660 shares. 1.62M are owned by Massachusetts Serv Com Ma. Redwood Invs Lc invested in 1.71% or 13,175 shares. Numerixs holds 1.23% or 5,166 shares in its portfolio. Narwhal Cap invested 1.26% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Comml Bank Of The West invested in 2.29% or 11,013 shares. Capital Ca owns 1.7% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 8,032 shares. Confluence Invest Limited Liability has 193 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Waddell & Reed Fincl holds 1.73% or 392,941 shares. Smith Howard Wealth Mngmt Lc holds 0.13% or 145 shares. Boltwood Capital Mgmt accumulated 375 shares or 0.44% of the stock. Hitchwood Capital Management Ltd Partnership accumulated 50,000 shares. Holt Capital Advisors Ltd Co Dba Holt Capital Prns Ltd Partnership reported 0.28% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 2.00 million were reported by Ameriprise Financial Inc. 310,602 were accumulated by Vulcan Value Prtn Limited Liability.

Partnervest Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $418.45 million and $241.03M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 119.99M shares to 9,570 shares, valued at $264,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 16,021 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,509 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Tuesday’s Market Minute: Prime Day: The New Black Friday – Benzinga” on July 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Amazon (AMZN) Earnings After The Bell Thursday: Can The Cloud Make AMZN Fly? – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: AMZN, BKNG, GOOGL – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Options Activity In Amazon Ahead Of Earnings Report – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “IWF, MSFT, AMZN, V: ETF Inflow Alert – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.