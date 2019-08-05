Gold Standard Ventures (GSV) Analysts See $-0.01 EPS; Daily Journal (S.C. (DJCO) Sellers Increased By 1.67% Their Shorts

Analysts expect Gold Standard Ventures Corp (TSE:GSV) to report $-0.01 EPS on August, 12.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $-0.01 EPS. After having $-0.01 EPS previously, Gold Standard Ventures Corp’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. It closed at $1.35 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Daily Journal Corp (S.C. (NASDAQ:DJCO) had an increase of 1.67% in short interest. DJCO’s SI was 85,300 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 1.67% from 83,900 shares previously. With 700 avg volume, 122 days are for Daily Journal Corp (S.C. (NASDAQ:DJCO)’s short sellers to cover DJCO’s short positions. The SI to Daily Journal Corp (S.C.’s float is 8.62%. The stock decreased 2.11% or $5.11 during the last trading session, reaching $237.3. About 210 shares traded. Daily Journal Corporation (NASDAQ:DJCO) has risen 10.07% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.07% the S&P500. Some Historical DJCO News: 08/05/2018 – Daily Journal Corporation Announces Financial Results for the six months ended March 31, 2018; 29/03/2018 Baron & Budd’s Roland Tellis Recognized by Daily Journal’s 2018 California Lawyer Attorneys of the Year Award; 29/03/2018 – Baron & Budd’s Roland Tellis Recognized by Daily Journal’s 2018 California Lawyer Attorneys of the Year Award; 03/04/2018 – Rep. Kinzinger: Kankakee Daily Journal: IDNR showcases Asian carp campaign; 09/05/2018 – Daily Journal Short-Interest Ratio Rises 195% to 199 Days; 21/04/2018 – DJ Daily Journal Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DJCO)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold Daily Journal Corporation shares while 10 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 555,332 shares or 2.74% more from 540,544 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in Daily Journal Corporation (NASDAQ:DJCO). Metropolitan Life Ins Company Ny reported 0.02% in Daily Journal Corporation (NASDAQ:DJCO). Lourd Capital Limited reported 41,331 shares stake. Morgan Stanley reported 2,069 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% of its portfolio in Daily Journal Corporation (NASDAQ:DJCO) for 1,500 shares. Vanguard Gp, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 43,595 shares. Caprock Inc stated it has 5,586 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Daily Journal Corporation (NASDAQ:DJCO). Tiaa Cref Investment reported 2,294 shares. Northern Corp owns 13,250 shares. State Street Corporation has invested 0% in Daily Journal Corporation (NASDAQ:DJCO). 1,196 were accumulated by Price T Rowe Assoc Md. Renaissance Technologies Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in Daily Journal Corporation (NASDAQ:DJCO). Shayne & Ltd stated it has 0.58% in Daily Journal Corporation (NASDAQ:DJCO). Pacific Glob Investment Mngmt Communication has 4,719 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio.

Daily Journal Corporation publishes newspapers and Websites in California, Arizona, Colorado and Utah. The company has market cap of $334.71 million. It operates through two divisions, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. It currently has negative earnings. The firm publishes 10 newspapers, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, San Francisco Daily Journal, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, The Daily Transcript, Business Journal, and The Record Reporter.

