Gold Standard Ventures Corp (GSV)’s Financial Results Comparing With McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE:MUX)

Since Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) and McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE:MUX) are part of the Gold industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gold Standard Ventures Corp 1 0.00 N/A -0.03 0.00 McEwen Mining Inc. 2 6.28 N/A -0.15 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Gold Standard Ventures Corp and McEwen Mining Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gold Standard Ventures Corp 0.00% 0% 0% McEwen Mining Inc. 0.00% -10% -8.1%

Analyst Ratings

Gold Standard Ventures Corp and McEwen Mining Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gold Standard Ventures Corp 0 0 0 0.00 McEwen Mining Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, McEwen Mining Inc.’s consensus price target is $3.38, while its potential upside is 88.83%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 18.03% of Gold Standard Ventures Corp shares and 29.1% of McEwen Mining Inc. shares. Insiders held 42.72% of Gold Standard Ventures Corp shares. Comparatively, 22.4% are McEwen Mining Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gold Standard Ventures Corp 0.96% 3.96% -16.67% -27.08% -32.69% -16% McEwen Mining Inc. -2.8% -2.11% -21.02% -26.06% -35.35% -23.63%

For the past year Gold Standard Ventures Corp was less bearish than McEwen Mining Inc.

Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada, the United States. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering approximately 52,731 gross acres of land in Elko County, Nevada. As of March 30, 2017, the company owns or has an option on the ownership of 29,103 gross acres of subsurface mineral rights in the form of patented or unpatented lode (claims); and a 23,628 gross acres of subsurface mineral rights secured or controlled by a contractual interest in private surface and mineral property. Gold Standard Ventures Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

McEwen Mining Inc. explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold, silver, and copper ores in Argentina, Mexico, and the United States. Its principal asset consists of a 49% interest in the San JosÃ© mine in Santa Cruz, Argentina. The companyÂ’s principal assets also include 100% interest in the El Gallo 1 mine and El Gallo 2 project in Sinaloa, Mexico; the Gold Bar project in Nevada, the United States; and the Los Azules copper project in San Juan, Argentina. It covers an area of approximately 1,132 square miles and comprises 137 mining concessions consisting of 69 approved mining claims; 52 claims that are in the application process for mining claim status; and 16 are for exploration only. The company was formerly known as US Gold Corporation and changed its name to McEwen Mining Inc. in January 2012. McEwen Mining Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.