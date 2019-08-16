Gold Standard Ventures Corp (GSV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Goldcorp Inc. (NYSE:GG)

We will be comparing the differences between Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) and Goldcorp Inc. (NYSE:GG) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Gold industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gold Standard Ventures Corp 1 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Goldcorp Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -4.77 0.00

In table 1 we can see Gold Standard Ventures Corp and Goldcorp Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) and Goldcorp Inc. (NYSE:GG)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gold Standard Ventures Corp 0.00% 0% 0% Goldcorp Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Gold Standard Ventures Corp and Goldcorp Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gold Standard Ventures Corp 0 0 0 0.00 Goldcorp Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Competitively the average target price of Goldcorp Inc. is $12.5, which is potential 11.71% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Gold Standard Ventures Corp and Goldcorp Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 18.03% and 0.5%. Insiders held roughly 42.72% of Gold Standard Ventures Corp’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 11.74% of Goldcorp Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gold Standard Ventures Corp -4.76% 0% 0% -26.47% -42.86% -20% Goldcorp Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada, the United States. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering approximately 52,731 gross acres of land in Elko County, Nevada. As of March 30, 2017, the company owns or has an option on the ownership of 29,103 gross acres of subsurface mineral rights in the form of patented or unpatented lode (claims); and a 23,628 gross acres of subsurface mineral rights secured or controlled by a contractual interest in private surface and mineral property. Gold Standard Ventures Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Goldcorp Inc. acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metal properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico, and Central and South America. It primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. The companyÂ’s principal producing mining properties include the Red Lake, Porcupine, Musselwhite, and Ã‰lÃ©onore mines in Canada; the PeÃ±asquito mine in Mexico; the Cerro Negro mine in Argentina; and the Pueblo Viejo mine in the Dominican Republic. Goldcorp Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.