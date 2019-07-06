Gold Standard Ventures Corp (GSV) and Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) Comparing side by side

Both Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) and Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) compete on a level playing field in the Gold industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gold Standard Ventures Corp 1 0.00 N/A -0.03 0.00 Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited 2 0.00 N/A -0.82 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Gold Standard Ventures Corp and Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gold Standard Ventures Corp 0.00% 0% 0% Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited 0.00% -19.2% -13.3%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Gold Standard Ventures Corp and Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gold Standard Ventures Corp 0 0 0 0.00 Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited 0 0 1 3.00

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited on the other hand boasts of a $2.5 average target price and a 12.11% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Gold Standard Ventures Corp and Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 18.03% and 28.5%. Insiders held 42.72% of Gold Standard Ventures Corp shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 15.1% of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gold Standard Ventures Corp 0.96% 3.96% -16.67% -27.08% -32.69% -16% Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited -4.14% -13.37% -17.35% -2.99% -14.74% -9.5%

For the past year Gold Standard Ventures Corp was more bearish than Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited.

Summary

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited beats Gold Standard Ventures Corp on 4 of the 7 factors.

Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada, the United States. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering approximately 52,731 gross acres of land in Elko County, Nevada. As of March 30, 2017, the company owns or has an option on the ownership of 29,103 gross acres of subsurface mineral rights in the form of patented or unpatented lode (claims); and a 23,628 gross acres of subsurface mineral rights secured or controlled by a contractual interest in private surface and mineral property. Gold Standard Ventures Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration and mining of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for copper and silver deposits. It has nine underground operations; an open-pit mine; and various other surface operations in South Africa. The company owns interests in the Hidden Valley, an open-pit gold and silver mine; the Wafi Golpu project in Morobe province; and the Kili Teke gold-copper exploration project in Papua New Guinea. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited was incorporated in 1950 and is based in Randfontein, South Africa.