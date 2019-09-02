Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) to pay $0.00 on Sep 23, 2019; 0 Analysts Covering MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (MSM)

Among 3 analysts covering MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. MSC Industrial Direct has $9000 highest and $84 lowest target. $86’s average target is 27.18% above currents $67.62 stock price. MSC Industrial Direct had 8 analyst reports since March 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of MSM in report on Thursday, April 11 with “Market Perform” rating. The stock of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) earned “Neutral” rating by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, April 11. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research on Monday, April 8 with “Neutral”. See MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) latest ratings:

11/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Raymond James New Target: $90.0000 80.0000

10/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Gordon Haskett

18/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

16/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

11/04/2019 Broker: Robert W. Baird Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $88 New Target: $84 Maintain

11/04/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $90 New Target: $86 Maintain

08/04/2019 Broker: Buckingham Research Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $83 New Target: $84 Maintain

16/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

Gold Resource Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) is expected to pay $0.00 on Sep 23, 2019. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) shareholders before Sep 10, 2019 will receive the $0.00 dividend. Gold Resource Corp’s current price of $3.41 translates into 0.05% yield. Gold Resource Corp’s dividend has Sep 11, 2019 as record date. Aug 28, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $3.41. About 583,499 shares traded. Gold Resource Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) has declined 45.69% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.69% the S&P500. Some Historical GORO News: 19/04/2018 – Gold Resource Corporation Increases Gold Reserves by 135% Announcing Maiden Mineral Reserve for Isabella Pearl Gold Project, Mi; 12/03/2018 – GOLD RESOURCE BUYS COUNTY LINE GOLD PROPERTY IN MINERAL, NYE; 26/04/2018 – Gold Resource Corporation Declares April Monthly Dividend; 12/03/2018 – Gold Resource Corporation Acquires County Line Gold Property in Mineral and Nye Counties, Nevada; 15/05/2018 – Gold Resource Corp Receives Final Permit and Bd Approval for Isabella Pearl Gold Project, Mineral County, Nevada; 01/05/2018 – Gold Resource 1Q EPS 9c; 12/03/2018 – Gold Resource Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Gold Resource Corporation Increases Gold Reserves by 135% Announcing Maiden Mineral Reserve for lsabella Pearl Gold Project, Mineral County, Nevada; 15/05/2018 – Gold Resource Corporation Receives Final Permit and Board Approval for lsabella Pearl Gold Project, Mineral County, Nevada; 12/03/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: ELY GOLD ROYALTIES SELLS COUNTY LINE PROJECT TO GOLD RESOURCE CORPORATION

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. The company has market cap of $223.65 million. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc. It has a 81.19 P/E ratio. The company's flagship property is the El Aguila project comprising 19 mining concessions aggregating approximately 30,215 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca.

More notable recent Gold Resource Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Gold Resource (NYSEMKT:GORO) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Gold Resource Getting Closer – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Does Gold Resource Corporation’s (NYSEMKT:GORO) P/E Ratio Tell You? – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Gold Resource Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why We Like Gold Resource Corporationâ€™s (NYSEMKT:GORO) 14% Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Gold Resource Is Clearly An Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $88,563 activity. Shares for $33 were bought by Perry Kimberly C on Tuesday, July 23. The insider Patterson Gregory A bought 8,000 shares worth $23,730.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.94, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold Gold Resource Corporation shares while 16 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 27.47 million shares or 3.15% more from 26.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Services Networks Ltd Liability accumulated 1,149 shares. Van Eck Associate stated it has 3.60 million shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Group Inc One Trading Limited Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Gold Resource Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) for 17,685 shares. Geode Mngmt Ltd Co accumulated 0% or 692,114 shares. Moreover, Ameriprise Financial has 0% invested in Gold Resource Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) for 46,230 shares. The Texas-based Bridgeway Capital has invested 0.03% in Gold Resource Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO). 301,245 are owned by Gsa Partners Llp. Deutsche State Bank Ag, Germany-based fund reported 311,689 shares. Two Sigma Securities Lc holds 0% or 10,495 shares in its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 0% or 66,948 shares. Retail Bank Of Mellon holds 0% or 273,917 shares in its portfolio. Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Gold Resource Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO). Morgan Stanley reported 656,954 shares. Tower Limited Liability Co (Trc), New York-based fund reported 148 shares. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase & has 0% invested in Gold Resource Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO).

The stock increased 0.55% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $67.62. About 474,897 shares traded or 1.69% up from the average. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) has declined 14.38% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.38% the S&P500. Some Historical MSM News: 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial Sees 3Q EPS $1.37-EPS $1.43; 01/05/2018 – MSC Industrial Supply Co. Acquires All Integrated Solutions; 05/04/2018 – MSC Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 09/03/2018 MSC Industrial Supply Co. To Webcast Review Of 2018 Fiscal Second Quarter Results; 18/04/2018 – MSC Industrial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Advisors LLC Exits Position in MSC Industrial; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial 2Q Adj EPS $1.04; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Adds Cabot Oil, Exits MSC Industrial, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 11/04/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO INC MSM.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $104 FROM $103; 01/05/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY CO. BUYS ALL INTEGRATED SOLUTIONS

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes various ranges of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and activities products primarily in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of $3.68 billion. The companyÂ’s MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies. It has a 12.79 P/E ratio. It offers approximately 1,000,000 stock-keeping units through its master catalogs; weekly, monthly, and quarterly specialty and promotional catalogs; brochures; and the Internet, such as its Websites comprising mscdirect.com and use-enco.com.

More notable recent MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Time To Consider Buying MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “10 Mid-Cap Dividend Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Introducing MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM), The Stock That Dropped 22% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Market Volatility Impact MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc.’s (NYSE:MSM) Share Price? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Days Left Until MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Trades Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 18, 2019.